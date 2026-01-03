Trump Repeats 'Midnight Hammer' Warning For Iran After Meeting Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump reiterated the "Midnight Hammer" warning for Iran, after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday.

"Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible," Trump said, as he referred to the US airstrikes in June that destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.

Trump, while calling his meeting with Netanyahu "very good", said there was no definite conclusion.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," he added.

The US and Iran have initiated talks in recent days to strike a nuclear deal. While Tehran has described the talks as a "good start", Washington has called for an end to Iran's nuclear program, along with the withdrawal of its support for "proxy groups" in the Middle East.

On Feb. 6, hours after talks were held between Iranian and American representatives in Oman, Washington imposed fresh sanctions targeting Tehran's "illicit oil network". Under these sanctions, punitive measures were announced against 15 entities, two individuals, and 14 vessels tied to the clandestine "shadow fleet" that moves Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemicals.

According to the US State Department, these actors were helping generate revenue that the Iranian regime uses to fund its "malign activities" rather than invest in its people or deteriorating domestic infrastructure. "Instead of investing in the welfare of its own people and crumbling infrastructure, the Iranian regime continues to fund destabilizing activities around the world and step up its repression inside Iran," it had stated.

ALSO READ: US Imposes Sanctions On Iran And Entities 'Connected' In Illicit Oil Trade

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.