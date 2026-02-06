US Imposes Sanctions On Iran And Entities 'Connected' In Illicit Oil Trade

The United States has on Feb. 6, 2026, imposed fresh sanctions targeting Iran's illicit oil network, announcing punitive measures against 15 entities, two individuals, and 14 vessels tied to the clandestine "shadow fleet" that moves Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemicals.

According to the State Department, these actors have been helping generate revenue that the Iranian regime uses to fund its "malign activities" rather than invest in its people or deteriorating domestic infrastructure. A statement on the US Department of State's official website read, "Instead of investing in the welfare of its own people and crumbling infrastructure, the Iranian regime continues to fund destabilizing activities around the world and step up its repression inside Iran."

Washington said it will continue to hold Tehran and its partners accountable so long as the regime seeks to evade sanctions and channel oil revenues into oppressive behavior, terrorism, and support for proxy groups. The administration reiterated that President Donald Trump remains committed to reducing Iran's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under its maximum pressure campaign.

This comes soon after Iran said it agreed with the US to continue indirect talks to de-escalate tensions and avert a military confrontation, with Tehran describing the first day as positive earlier on Feb. 6.

Negotiations, mediated by Oman in its capital Muscat, had a “good start,” Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV after the talks concluded for the day. He added that he thought the sides “can reach an agreed framework for future talks” if the process continues in the same vein.

Iran said discussions were limited to nuclear issues, something the Islamic Republic has insisted on, while US officials say they should include Iran's missiles and Tehran's support for regional militias.

