Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Negative Open Ahead Of MPC Decision; Airtel, Mazagon Dock, Nykaa Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty traded fell 0.24% lower at 25,586.50 as of 7 am, indicating a negative open to Indian equities. India's benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended lower on Thursday, ending three days of advances. Dalal Street took cues from international peers — Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai, the German DAX and the British FTSE — which all struggled due to slump in metal prices and the shock from Anthropic's new AI tool.

The rupee closed eight paise stronger against the US dollar. The local currency ended at 90.35.