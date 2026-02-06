Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Negative Open Ahead Of MPC Decision; Airtel, Mazagon Dock, Nykaa Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty traded fell 0.24% lower at 25,586.50 as of 7 am, indicating a negative open to Indian equities.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Negative Open Ahead Of MPC Decision; Airtel, Mazagon Dock, Nykaa Shares In Focus
5 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty traded fell 0.24% lower at 25,586.50 as of 7 am, indicating a negative open to Indian equities. India's benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended lower on Thursday, ending three days of advances. Dalal Street took cues from international peers — Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai, the German DAX and the British FTSE — which all struggled due to slump in metal prices and the shock from Anthropic's new AI tool.

The rupee closed eight paise stronger against the US dollar. The local currency ended at 90.35.

Feb 06, 2026 08:39 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Hero MotoCorp Shares In Focus After Q3 Results Announcements

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
%

Hero MotoCorp Q3 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 21.7% at Rs 12,487 crore versus Rs 10,260 crore
  • EBITDA up 22.5% at Rs 1,846 crore versus Rs 1,508 crore
  • EBITDA Margin up 10 bps at 14.8% versus 14.7%
  • Net Profit up 14.4% at Rs 1,268 crore versus Rs 1,108 crore

Feb 06, 2026 08:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: F&O Check

  • Nifty Feb futures is down 0.50% to 25,720.00 at a premium of 77 points.
  • Nifty Options 10th Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 27,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.   
Feb 06, 2026 08:25 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd
%
Shanti Gold International Ltd
%
Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd
%
  • Sri Lotus Developers: 6 months share lock in, 79 mn lock in shares,16% of total outstanding shares
  • Shanti Gold Int: 6 months share lock in, 0.02 mn lock in shares, 0.02% of total outstanding shares
  • M & B Engineering: 6 months share lock in, 2 mn lock in shares, 3% of total outstanding shares   
  • Laxmi India Finance: 6 months share lock in, 25 mn lock in shares, 48% of total outstanding shares
  • Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare:1 yr share lock in, 36 mn lock in shares, 12% of total outstanding shares
Feb 06, 2026 08:20 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Minda Corp Shares In Focus

Minda Corporation Ltd.
%

Minda Corp said on Thursday that it appointed Ajay Agarwal as the CFO.

Feb 06, 2026 08:15 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Thursday's market Recap

India's benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended lower on Thursday, ending three days of advances. The Nifty 50 ended 133 points or 0.5% lower at 25.642 and the BSE Sensex tanked 506 points or 0.6% at 83,311. The broader market showed mixed performance with the Nifty Midcap 150 down 0.3% and Nifty Smallcap 250 down 1%.

Feb 06, 2026 08:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q3 Results Live: Tata Motors PV Shares In Focus

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
%

Tata Motors PV Q3 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue down 25.8% at Rs 70,108 crore versus Rs 94,472 crore
  • EBITDA down 91.0% at Rs 941 crore versus Rs 10,417 crore
  • EBITDA Margin down 970 bps at 1.3% versus 11.0%
  • Net Loss at Rs 3,486 crore versus Profit of Rs 5,406 crore
     

Feb 06, 2026 08:04 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q3 Results Live: Nykaa's Parent FSN-Ecommerce Shares In Focus

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
%

Nykaa Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 26.7% at Rs 2,873 crore versus Rs 2,267 crore
  • EBITDA up 63.2% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 141 crore
  • EBITDA Margin up 180 bps at 8.0% versus 6.2%
  • Net Profit up 142.5% at Rs 63.3 crore versus Rs 26.1 crore

Feb 06, 2026 07:49 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Asia Points Lower On US Markets Rout

  • Asian markets moved lower after Wall Street gauges declined,
  • US futures down in early Tokyo trade. S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 10:02 a.m. Tokyo time.
  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures slipped 0.4%.
  • Hang Seng futures dropped 1.4% and Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.7%.
  • Japan’s Topix was little changed, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.7%.
Feb 06, 2026 07:46 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Quick Recap From US Overnight Closing

Wall Street benchmarks fell, and the Nasdaq 100 logged its steepest three-day drop since the sell-off in April.

Feb 06, 2026 07:41 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Oil Stays Under Pressure Ahead Of Iran-US Talks

Oil prices fell again as investors looked to planned Iran-US talks due later on Friday, which eased near-term worries about conflict and supply disruption.

Brent traded near $67 a barrel after sliding 2.8% on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate held below $63.

Futures dropped after US President Donald Trump said Iran was in talks. Prices later recovered some ground after Saudi Arabia cut prices for Asian buyers by less than expected, which traders took as a sign of steady demand.

Source: Bloomberg
 

Feb 06, 2026 07:39 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RBI MPC Decision Live: Your Guide To MPC Decision

  • Consensus view: Most economists expect the RBI to hold the repo rate at 5.25% in today’s policy decision, according to a Bloomberg survey.
  • Poll numbers: 34 of 39 economists see no change in rates, while five expect a 25-basis-point cut.
  • Policy backdrop: Today’s decision comes days after the Union Budget and after India signed a trade deal with the United States on Monday, lowering US tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25%, with zero tariffs on select products.
  • Inflation context: Headline CPI has averaged around 1.7% so far this financial year, remaining well within the RBI’s 2%–6% tolerance band.
  • Inflation outlook: The RBI projected inflation at 2.0% in Q3 FY26, 2.9% in Q4 FY26, and 3.9% in Q1 FY27 in its December policy, indicating a gradual rise from recent lows.
  • Forecast change: The December inflation path was steeper than the October projection, as the central bank factored in fading base effects.
  • Growth signal: In December, the RBI projected FY26 GDP growth at 7.3%, trimming its second-half outlook slightly from October due to global trade uncertainty.
  • Demand support: Policymakers continue to flag domestic demand as the key growth driver, even as high-frequency indicators remain mixed.
  • Transmission constraint: Economists say monetary transmission remains weak despite 125 basis points of rate cuts since February 2025.
  • Liquidity actions so far: The RBI has injected liquidity via a Rs 2.5 lakh crore CRR cut, Rs 6.95 lakh crore in OMOs, and a $25 billion FX swap.
  • Market signal: Elevated money-market rates and wider corporate bond spreads indicate financial conditions remain tighter than the policy stance.

    • Read the full preview here

Feb 06, 2026 07:34 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Suggests Negative Open

The GIFT Nifty traded fell 0.24% lower at 25,586.50 as of 7 am, indicating a negative open to Indian equities.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Industry Bodies Welcome West Bengal Interim Budget's Thrust On Urban Infra

Industry Bodies Welcome West Bengal Interim Budget's Thrust On Urban Infra

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search