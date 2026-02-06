Five Stocks To Buy: SAIL, Trent, Indian Bank And More

Brokerage firms and market analysts issued fresh trading ideas for today's session with opportunities across banking, mineral, and energy counters. Most experts expect continued momentum in large-cap and mid-cap stocks. Here are the key intraday and short-term picks recommended by top analysts.

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) (CMP: Rs 159.75)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities recommends 'buy' for Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) at a target price of Rs 165 and a stop loss at Rs 156.

Trent Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,132)

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner BlueOak Wealth, recommends buying Trent Ltd., setting a target price of Rs 4,254 and a stop loss at Rs 3,924.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1038)

Goel also suggests buying Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. setting a target price of Rs 1085 with a stop loss at Rs 1006

Indian Bank (CMP: Rs 879)

Raja Venkatraman, Co- Founder, NeoTrader recommends a 'buy' on Indian Bank with a target of Rs 895 and a stop loss at Rs 870.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. (Rs 2,760)

Chandan Taparia, Head- Technical & Derivatives Research MOFSL recommends buying HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. (HDFC AMC) placing a stop loss at Rs 2,700 and a target price of Rs 2,880

