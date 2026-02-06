Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Indian Oil Shares Rated 'Neutral' By Motilal Oswal After Robust Q3 Results — Check Target Price

The stock trades at 10.3 times consolidated FY27E earnings per share of Rs 17.1 and 1.1x FY27E price/book.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Indian Oil Shares Rated 'Neutral' By Motilal Oswal After Robust Q3 Results — Check Target Price
IOCLs Ebitda came in 36% above brokerage's estimate at Rs 21,600 crore in Q3 due to higher-than-anticipated GRM.
(Photo: NDTV)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is set to commission multiple projects over the next two years, driving growth acceleration. Refinery projects that are currently underway, including the Panipat refinery (15 million metric tonnes per annum to 25mmtpa), Gujarat refinery (13.7 mmtpa to 18 mmtpa), and Barauni refinery (6 mmtpa to 9 mmtpa), are expected to be completed in H1 FY27.

The stock trades at 10.3 times consolidated FY27E EPS of Rs 17.1 and 1.1x FY27E price/book.

The brokerage reiterates its Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165, valuing it at 1x FY27E P/B.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Iocl Q3fy26 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

Also Read: Mid-Level Roles Now Dominate IT Hiring As Fresher Intake Falls, Say Job Market Experts

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

RBI Monetary Policy Live: Repo Rate Unchanged As Growth Seen Higher After Trade Deals, Inflation Benign

RBI Monetary Policy Live: Repo Rate Unchanged As Growth Seen Higher After Trade Deals, Inflation Benign

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search