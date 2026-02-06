RBI Monetary Policy Live: Repo Rate Unchanged As Growth Seen Higher After Trade Deals, Inflation Benign

Good morning and welcome to this live coverage of RBI MPC meeting.

The Reserve Bank of India's six-member Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, just as markets expected.

The MPC retained a neutral policy stance. In its December policy, the MPC cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, taking the total rate cuts in 2025 to 125 basis points.

