LIVE UPDATES

Q3 Results Live Updates: Tata Steel, BEML, Kalyan Jewellers And MRF To Report Earnings Today

Heavyweights such as Tata Steel, Siemens, MRF, BEML and Kalyan Jewellers are among the marquee names investors will be tracking closely through the day.

15 minutes ago

India Inc. heads into a busy earnings Friday as nearly 200 companies line up to report their Q3FY26 results on Feb. 6, setting the tone for market sentiment in the final stretch of the reporting season.

The earnings slate also features auto and consumption plays like Bosch, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and JK Tyre & Industries, alongside companies spanning metals, capital goods, retail, hospitality, healthcare and media.

With management commentary and conference calls scheduled post results, markets will be watching for cues on demand trends, margin trajectories and outlook for the remainder of FY26.

Stay with NDTV Profit's earnings liveblog for real-time updates, key numbers, management takeaways and market reactions as results roll in through the session.

Feb 06, 2026 12:30 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: Jefferies On Tata Motors PV Earnings

Jefferies Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 310 from Rs 300

  • Weak Dec-Q; India PVs Good, but JLR Outlook Bleak
  • Q4 should be better for JLR as the cyberattack impact normalises
  • See multiple headwinds, including increased competition and consumption tax in China, high discounts & warranty cost, and BEV transition
  • Tata Motors key models are starting to age
  • India PV is better placed but is unlikely to offset the JLR drag

Feb 06, 2026 12:10 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: Major Earnings Today

Major Companies Announcing Q3 Results on Feb. 6
  • Bosch Ltd.
  • Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
  • Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.
  • MRF Ltd.
  • Tata Steel Ltd.
  • Bajaj Global Ltd.
  • BEML Ltd.
  • Cantabil Retail India Ltd.
  • Everest Industries Ltd.
  • Finkurve Financial Services Ltd.
  • Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.
  • Greaves Cotton Ltd.
  • JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
  • Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
  • Kalpataru Ltd.
  • Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
  • Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd.
  • Omaxe Ltd.
  • Pearl Global Industries Ltd.
  • Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
  • Siemens Ltd.
  • Sonata Software Ltd.
  • Baazar Style Retail Ltd.
  • Sun TV Network Ltd.
  • Whirlpool of India Ltd.

Feb 06, 2026 12:03 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Yet another action-packed day in Dalal Street, with around 200 companies set to report December quarter earnings today.

Keep watching this space for all the latest updates! 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

