Q3 Results Live Updates: Tata Steel, BEML, Kalyan Jewellers And MRF To Report Earnings Today

India Inc. heads into a busy earnings Friday as nearly 200 companies line up to report their Q3FY26 results on Feb. 6, setting the tone for market sentiment in the final stretch of the reporting season.

Heavyweights such as Tata Steel, Siemens, MRF, BEML and Kalyan Jewellers are among the marquee names investors will be tracking closely through the day.

The earnings slate also features auto and consumption plays like Bosch, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and JK Tyre & Industries, alongside companies spanning metals, capital goods, retail, hospitality, healthcare and media.

With management commentary and conference calls scheduled post results, markets will be watching for cues on demand trends, margin trajectories and outlook for the remainder of FY26.