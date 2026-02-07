T20 World Cup 2026 Top Performers: Gurbaz's Heroics, Maharaj's Nerves of Steel and Rutherford's Firepower Shape Thrilling Day 5

Day 5 of the ICC T20 World Cup began with a nail-biting match between South Africa and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. The two teams couldn't be separated after 40 overs as the match ended in a tie. A Super Over had to be played to decide the winner and still the two teams matched each other. As a result, a second Super Over had to be played. This time though, South Africa kept their cool and prevailed to pick two crucial points.

Then Australia opened their campaign in style. There were apprehensions around Australia as just few minutes before the start of the contest, captain Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the match due to an injury. Marsh's absence did not affect the team as they demolished Ireland by 67 runs.

Finally, in a repeat of the 2016 final, West Indies and England renewed their rivalry. Just like the 2016 final, West Indies prevailed in this match too and clinched a comfortable win by 30 runs.

Here is a look at the players that stood out for their spectacular show on Day 5.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: South Africa set a tough target of 188 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz with his brilliant knock of 84 in 42 balls, which included seven sixes and four fours, infused Afghanistan with the believe that Afghanistan could chase the match. It is unfortunate that he got little support from the other batters of his side.

Lungi Ngidi: Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers from the South African side as he bowled a disciplined spell of 3/26. His wickets included Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Keshav Maharaj: In a match in which it was tough to hold nerves, Keshav Maharaj kept absolutely calm while bowling the second Super Over. Afghanistan needed 24 runs from the final 4 balls and Gubaz hammered a hat-trick of sixes to take the contest down to the final ball with six runs needed off it. Maharaj sent down a wide next and Afghanistan sniffed the chance of pulling off an incredible win. However, Maharaj dismissed Gurbaz on the final delivery to help South Africa clinch a thrilling win.

Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa: While there wasn't anything spectacular from the Aussie batters, Aussie bowling duo of Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa picked four wickets each to help their side pull off a big win.

Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie: Sherfane Rutherford's helped West Indies put up a big score with an brilliant innings of 76 not out in 46 balls. His innings came at a time when no other West Indies batter managed to cross 40. Then Gudakesh Motie broke the back of England's batting by picking crucial wickets of Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton and Harry Brook.

