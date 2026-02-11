LG Electronics India Q3 Results: Profit Down 62%, Margin Narrows

LG Electronics India Ltd. logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 89.6 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 61.6% downturn as compared to Rs 233 crore in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Tuesday.

The electronics firm's revenue saw a fall of 6.4% to Rs 4,114 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 4,396 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was up 42.4% at Rs 196 crore from the prior financial year's Rs 340 crore. The Ebitda margin was at 4.8% from 7,7% in the year-ago period.

LG Q3 FY26 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit down 61.6% at Rs. 89.6 crore vs Rs 233 crore

Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 4,114 crore vs Rs 4,396 crore

Ebitda down 42.4% at Rs 196 crore vs Rs 340 crore

Ebitda margin at 4.8% vs 7.7%

The LG Essential Series which has ‘affordable premium' category products targeting first-time aspirational customers continues to garner increasing traction across the country according to a press release from the company. The Premium range which containts "innovative new range products" continued to drive sales momentum the release said.

In the next fiscal the firm aims to double exports, spearheaded by premium products manufactured under the 'Make In India' initiative, with exports planned for the US and Europe. These exports come on the heels of the free-trade agreements signed between India and the US and EU, from which the company sees export-related opportunities.

"As summer approaches, we are poised to capture demand for compressor products through our two-track strategy — expanding both premium and ‘LG Essential' lineups. We remain committed to scaling our high-margin AMC business and leveraging B2B infrastructure opportunities,". Hong Ju Jeon,managing director and chief sales and marketing officer, LG Electronics India, said.

Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of LG Electronics India closed 1.5% lower at Rs 1,518.8 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.07% rise in the benchmark Nifty.

