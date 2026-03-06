Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Negative Open; Brent Crude Rebounds To Near $84 A Barrel

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance, rose 0.1% to 24,600. On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks snapped a four-day losing streak, their longest in two months, with Sensex closing nearly 900 points higher near the 80,000 level and Nifty settling near 24,800, up 1.2%.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity benchmarks trade lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.04% to 54,700.93, while South Korea's KOSPI dropped 2.96% to 5,418.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.39% to 8,816.40 and Shanghai fell 0.51% to 4,087.647. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.01% at 25,318.52.