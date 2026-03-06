Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Negative Open; Brent Crude Rebounds To Near $84 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance, rose 0.1% to 24,600.

Read Time: 1 min
3 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance, rose 0.1% to 24,600. On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks snapped a four-day losing streak, their longest in two months, with Sensex closing nearly 900 points higher near the 80,000 level and Nifty settling near 24,800, up 1.2%.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity benchmarks trade lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.04% to 54,700.93, while South Korea's KOSPI dropped 2.96% to 5,418.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.39% to 8,816.40 and Shanghai fell 0.51% to 4,087.647. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.01% at 25,318.52.

Mar 06, 2026 07:56 (IST)
Stock Market Live: HDFC Mutual Fund Buys 2.7 Lakh Amber Enterprises Shares In Bulk Deal

  • HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2.7 lakh shares of Amber Enterprises via a bulk deal.
  • The shares were bought at Rs 7,650 per share.
Mar 06, 2026 07:40 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Valor Estate To Acquire 49% Stake In Bamboo Hotel For Rs 597 Crore

  • Valor Estate said it will acquire a 49% stake in Bamboo Hotel.
  • The transaction value is Rs 597 crore.
Mar 06, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Nykaa's Target Price Raised At Macquarie

 

  • Macquarie maintained an Underperform rating on Nykaa and raised its target price to Rs 210 from Rs 150.
  • The brokerage said the recent upside in Nykaa’s beauty performance has been driven by stronger growth in its beauty brands, led by the Dot & Key skincare portfolio, and it does not see this pace as sustainable.
  • Macquarie said it may be hard to lift Nykaa.com third-party brand sales and replicate the Dot & Key growth approach across other owned brands, adding that 90x EV/FY27E pre-IndAS EBITDA does not factor in growth risks.

Mar 06, 2026 07:20 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Brent Trades At $83.88 After Oil Crosses $80, WTI Down Nearly 3%

  • Brent futures moved above $80 a barrel overnight and last traded at $83.88.
  • US West Texas Intermediate was last down 2.77% at $78.76, after posting its biggest one-day gain since May 2020.
Mar 06, 2026 07:16 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Asian Equity Benchmarks Trade Lower In Early Session

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.04% to 54,700.93, while South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 2.96% to 5,418.68.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.39% to 8,816.40 and Shanghai fell 0.51% to 4,087.647.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.01% at 25,318.52.
Mar 06, 2026 07:14 (IST)
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Rises 0.1% To 24,600, Signals Negative Open

  • GIFT Nifty rose 0.1% to 24,600 in early trade.
  • The move indicates Indian equities may open lower.

