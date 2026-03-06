Who Is Taranjit Singh Sandhu? Former Diplomat Appointed As Lieutenant Governor Of Delhi

Former Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, replacing Vinai Kumar Saxena. His appointment is part of a broader reshuffle involving governors and lieutenant governors across various states and Union Territories, ahead of elections in many parts of the country.

Who Is Taranjit Singh Sandhu?

Taranjit Singh Sandhu is among India's most experienced diplomats in US affairs, having served multiple assignments at the Indian mission in Washington. From 1997 to 2000, he was First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, where he handled liaison with the United States Congress. He also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York from July 2005 to February 2009.

Also Read | 'Not A Clean Chit': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes Jibe At Relief To Arvind Kejriwal

Between 2013 and 2017, Sandhu served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India. He later took charge as India's ambassador to the United States in February 2020 and remained in the post until his retirement on Feb. 1, 2024. After stepping down from the diplomatic service, he joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Postings In Other Missions

Before his appointment in Washington, Sandhu served as India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka from 2017 to 2020. According to the Indian Embassy's official US webpage, Sandhu had also earlier served at the High Commission of India in Colombo as Head of the Political Wing from December 2000 to September 2004.

From September 2011 to July 2013, Sandhu served as India's Consul General in Frankfurt. Earlier, he was posted at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York between 2005 and 2009.

Also Read | CBI Moves Delhi High Court Against Trial Court Order Discharging Arvind Kejriwal

He has also held several roles within the Ministry of External Affairs. Sandhu served as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011 and later as Joint Secretary (Administration), where he headed the human resource division.

Earlier in his career, he worked as Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997, overseeing liaison with foreign media in India.

Early Diplomatic Assignments

Sandhu joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988, beginning a career that would span more than three decades. His early diplomatic assignments included a posting in the former Soviet Union, where he served as Third Secretary (Political) and Second Secretary (Commercial) at the Indian Mission between 1990 and 1992.

Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was tasked with opening a new Indian Embassy in Ukraine. From 1992 to 1994, he served in the Indian Embassy in Kiev as Head of the Political and Administration Wings.

Education And Personal Life

Born on Jan. 23, 1963, Sandhu studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. He later graduated with History Honours from St. Stephen's College in Delhi and went on to pursue a Master's degree in International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Sandhu is married to Reenat Sandhu. Her X bio says she is a former Ambassador of India to the Netherlands, Italy & San Marino. The couple has two children.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.