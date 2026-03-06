Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP: Grey Market Signals Flat Listing Ahead Of March 9 Launch, Check Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rajputana Stainless Ltd. is scheduled to open for bidding on March 9. Ahead of the launch of the mainboard issue, investors are closely watching grey market premium (GMP) trends to gauge the wider market sentiment. The subscription window for the Rajputana Stainless IPO will remain open till March 11. Here's a look at the latest GMP and other key details ahead of the launch of the IPO.

Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Rajputana Stainless IPO stood at zero at 10 a.m. on March 6. Compared to the upper limit of the issue price band of Rs 122, the latest GMP indicates a flat listing of IPO shares without any potential gain or loss for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Details

Rajputana Stainless IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 254.98 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 1.47 crore shares, aggregating Rs 178.73 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 63 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 76.25 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 116 to Rs 122 per share. The lot size for the IPO comprises 110 shares each. Retail investors can participate in the IPO subscription by applying for at least a single lot size, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 13,420 per application.

Rajputana Stainless has set aside 50% of the net issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Retail investors will be allocated at least 35%. The company has reserved 15% of the net issue size for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

The IPO share allotment is expected on March 12. The listing date for the Rajputana Stainless IPO has been tentatively fixed as March 16. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

Rajputana Stainless IPO: Business And Financials

Incorporated in 1991, Rajputana Stainless Ltd. manufactures long and flat stainless-steel products. Its products include billets, ingots, bars, flat and patti and other items across more than 80 different stainless steel grades. The company primarily sells in India and exports to the UAE, USA, Turkey, Kuwait and Poland.

In the financial year 2024-25, Rajputana Stainless reported a total income of Rs 937 crore, up from Rs 915.5 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 39.85 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 31.63 crore in FY24. Ebitda also increased to Rs 74 crore in FY25 against Rs 59 crore in the preceding financial year.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

