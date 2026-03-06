8th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Invited To Submit Representations By April 30

The Finance Ministry of India has invited Central government employees, pensioners, associations and other stakeholder groups to submit their views to the Eighth Central Pay Commission (8th CPC). The Commission is seeking suggestions on pay, pensions, allowances and related service conditions, and has set April 30, 2026, as the last date for filing representations.

The government has said that the consultation process will take place entirely online to ensure streamlined and transparent approach as the Commission begins shaping its recommendations.



Why The Commission Wants Your Inputs



Pay Commissions rely on public and organisational feedback before drafting their reports. These inputs help them understand ground realities—such as inflation concerns, pension adequacy, pay parity challenges, career progression issues and structural demands from various services.

By opening this window early in its process, the 8th CPC aims to gather a broad range of viewpoints that can guide evidence‑based recommendations for millions of serving and retired government personnel.

How to Submit Your Views



The 8th CPC has created a structured online format for all memorandums. Stakeholders must submit their suggestions only through the following platforms:

- 8cpc.gov.in

- innovateindia.mygov.in



The Commission has stated that paper submissions, emails or PDF attachments will not be accepted. The shift to a fully digital process ensures faster analysis and consistent documentation of all inputs.

Before submitting, employees and pensioners are encouraged to review the guidelines provided on the portals. These formats help users present their issues—such as pay anomalies, pension formula suggestions, or allowance revisions—in a clear and standardised way.

What Happens Next



Once the submission window closes on April 30, the Commission will begin scrutinising the representations, analysing data and comparing stakeholder demands with financial parameters. It will then prepare its recommendations for the government, shaping future pay and pension structures.

For now, employees and pensioners have a crucial opportunity to make their voices heard and influence the next major overhaul of government compensation.

