India's IPO Engine Slows As Issuers Hold Back Deals Despite Large Pipeline — Here's Why

India's initial public offering market has slowed in early 2026 as companies delay launches amid cautious investor sentiment, weaker listing gains and geopolitical tensions.

A large pipeline of companies remains ready to list, but issuers are holding back deals while markets adjust to lower valuations and uncertain global conditions.

More than 190 companies are either cleared by the regulator or awaiting approval to launch IPOs, with a potential fundraising pipeline of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore, according to Prime Database estimates. Around 88 companies have already secured approval to raise about Rs 1.16 lakh crore, while more than 100 companies are awaiting clearance for issues worth about Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The pipeline follows a record year for the primary market. In 2025, more than 100 companies raised about Rs 1.75 lakh crore through mainboard IPOs, the highest annual mobilisation on record.

Despite that backdrop, deal activity has slowed in the opening months of 2026.

Ten mainboard IPOs have closed so far this year as of March 5, raising Rs 12,926 crore. The slowdown becomes clearer when compared with the final quarter of 2025, when 33 IPOs raised Rs 91,516 crore between October and December.

Average deal sizes have also declined. IPOs this year have averaged about Rs 1,293 crore each, less than half the roughly Rs 2,773 crore average seen in the last quarter of 2025.

Fundraising has also weakened compared with the same period last year. Between Jan. 1 and March 5, 2025, nine IPOs raised about Rs 15,723 crore. While the number of issues has slightly increased this year, total funds raised are nearly 18% lower.

Capital market advisers say the pipeline of companies planning to go public remains intact, but issuers are waiting for better market conditions.

“New DRHPs are still being filed, and companies are ready to go public. What has slowed is the launch,” said Manan Lahoty, partner and head of capital markets at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Geopolitical tensions have also influenced the timing of deals. Conflicts in West Asia have unsettled investor sentiment and led companies to postpone IPOs that were expected earlier in the year.

Poor Listing Performance

Among the 10 IPOs that have listed so far in 2026, the average listing gain is about 2.2%. The median listing gain is negative at about 5.8%, indicating that most issues have declined after listing. Only two of the 10 IPOs have delivered gains, while six listed below their issue price.

That marks a sharp change from early 2025. IPOs during the same period last year recorded an average listing gain of about 16.5%, with two-thirds of issues listing at a premium.

Pricing Reset

The slowdown also reflects a shift in how IPOs are priced.

In recent years, many companies raised funds in private markets at high valuations based on growth expectations. Public market investors, however, have placed greater emphasis on profitability, predictable growth and valuation discipline.

This difference between private market valuations and public market expectations is delaying IPO launches.

“Private investors price businesses as growth stories, but public market investors are looking for predictable growth and profitability,” said Anurag Ramdasan, partner at 3one4 Capital.

Companies that raised capital at higher valuations in private rounds are finding it difficult to list at similar prices. In some cases, boards have chosen to delay listing plans instead of accepting lower valuations.

Companies that had appointed bankers or begun early IPO preparations have also postponed timelines following investor feedback during pre-marketing discussions, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The pushback is largely investor driven, especially from institutional investors,” Lahoty said.

Domestic institutional investors are also playing a larger role in shaping the primary market. Domestic Institutional Investors invested about Rs 6 trillion in Indian equities in 2025 even as foreign portfolio investors withdrew roughly Rs 2 trillion.

“Earlier FPIs largely dictated market liquidity, but today domestic institutions and mutual fund flows keep the market running,” Ramdasan said.

DIIs in Indian IPOs operate within the Qualified Institutional Buyer category, which can account for up to 50% of an issue. As of March 2025, DIIs held a 17.62% stake in NSE-listed companies, with mutual funds accounting for 10.35%.

Road To Recovery

Bankers say the underlying IPO pipeline remains strong and activity could resume quickly if market sentiment improves.

Many companies have already completed regulatory filings or secured approvals, which means issues could launch quickly once investor demand strengthens.

“The trigger is sentiment,” Lahoty said. “If the secondary market is doing well and investors begin making money on IPOs again, you will see launches restart.”

Ramdasan said the pause could lead to stronger offerings by encouraging companies to price deals more carefully and demonstrate stronger financial performance before listing.

“What the market eventually wants are high quality IPOs with enough left on the table for investors,” he said. “That recalibration may slow the velocity of IPOs for now, but it creates a healthier market in the long run.”

Market participants say the second half of 2026 could see more IPO launches if market conditions stabilise and investor demand improves.

