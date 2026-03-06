Get App
OpenAI Releases ChatGPT GPT-5.4 With 1 Million Token Context Window — Key New Capabilities

A high-performance variant, GPT-5.4 Pro, is meant for complex tasks.

Read Time: 2 mins
OpenAI has released GPT-5.4, available in ChatGPT, the API, and Codex.
Unsplash

OpenAI has released GPT-5.4, its most capable and efficient frontier model yet, available in ChatGPT (as GPT-5.4 Thinking), the API, and Codex. The AI major has also launched a high-performance variant, GPT-5.4 Pro, for complex tasks.

The upgrade integrates top advances in reasoning, coding, and agentic workflows, incorporating GPT-5.3-Codex's coding strengths while enhancing tool use, software environments, and professional tasks like spreadsheets, presentations, and documents. It delivers more accurate results with minimal back and forth, OpenAI said.

ChatGPT GPT-5.4: Key New Capabilities

As per OpenAI, key features and benefits of ChatGPT GPT-5.4 include:

  • 1 million token context window (in API and Codex), expanding the context window and enabling the model to process, remember, and analyse longer conversations or documents and verification for agents.
  • Native computer-use capabilities — the first in a general-purpose OpenAI model — allowing agents to operate computers via screenshots, mouse/keyboard actions, and libraries like Playwright. OpenAI highlighted that the model excels on benchmarks: 75% success rate on OSWorld-Verified versus GPT-5.2's 47.3% and surpassing human performance at 72.4%, 67.3% on WebArena-Verified, and 92.8% on Online-Mind2Web with screenshots.
  • Tool search for efficient discovery and use across large tool ecosystems.
  • GPT-5.4 Thinking mode provides its thinking plan upfront, allowing mid-response adjustments for better alignment of output with intention without extra iterations.
  • Improved deep web research, context maintenance for longer thinking, and multi-source synthesis for specific queries.
  • Improved token efficiency, using far fewer tokens than GPT-5.2 for faster and cheaper reasoning.
  • “Most factual model yet,” says OpenAI, reducing hallucinations, with 33% fewer false claims and 18% fewer erroneous responses versus GPT-5.2.
  • Improved professional performance, with OpenAI saying the model matches/exceeds humans in 83% of comparisons on GDPval (vs. 70.9% for GPT5.2), 87.3% on spreadsheet tasks (vs. 68.4% for GPT5.2), and is preferred for presentations 68% of the time.
  • GPT-5.4 expands reliable agents, developer workflows, and high-quality outputs in coding, document handling, business analytics, finance, and more.

