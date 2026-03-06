OpenAI Releases ChatGPT GPT-5.4 With 1 Million Token Context Window — Key New Capabilities

OpenAI has released GPT-5.4, its most capable and efficient frontier model yet, available in ChatGPT (as GPT-5.4 Thinking), the API, and Codex. The AI major has also launched a high-performance variant, GPT-5.4 Pro, for complex tasks.

The upgrade integrates top advances in reasoning, coding, and agentic workflows, incorporating GPT-5.3-Codex's coding strengths while enhancing tool use, software environments, and professional tasks like spreadsheets, presentations, and documents. It delivers more accurate results with minimal back and forth, OpenAI said.

ChatGPT GPT-5.4: Key New Capabilities

As per OpenAI, key features and benefits of ChatGPT GPT-5.4 include:

1 million token context window (in API and Codex), expanding the context window and enabling the model to process, remember, and analyse longer conversations or documents and verification for agents.

Native computer-use capabilities — the first in a general-purpose OpenAI model — allowing agents to operate computers via screenshots, mouse/keyboard actions, and libraries like Playwright. OpenAI highlighted that the model excels on benchmarks: 75% success rate on OSWorld-Verified versus GPT-5.2's 47.3% and surpassing human performance at 72.4%, 67.3% on WebArena-Verified, and 92.8% on Online-Mind2Web with screenshots.

Tool search for efficient discovery and use across large tool ecosystems.

GPT-5.4 Thinking mode provides its thinking plan upfront, allowing mid-response adjustments for better alignment of output with intention without extra iterations.

Improved deep web research, context maintenance for longer thinking, and multi-source synthesis for specific queries.

Improved token efficiency, using far fewer tokens than GPT-5.2 for faster and cheaper reasoning.

“Most factual model yet,” says OpenAI, reducing hallucinations, with 33% fewer false claims and 18% fewer erroneous responses versus GPT-5.2.

Improved professional performance, with OpenAI saying the model matches/exceeds humans in 83% of comparisons on GDPval (vs. 70.9% for GPT ‑ 5.2), 87.3% on spreadsheet tasks (vs. 68.4% for GPT ‑ 5.2), and is preferred for presentations 68% of the time.

GPT-5.4 expands reliable agents, developer workflows, and high-quality outputs in coding, document handling, business analytics, finance, and more.

