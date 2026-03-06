Amazon Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Robotics Division — Here's What We Know

Amazon has implemented layoffs within its robotics division according to a Business Insider news report that cited a message sent by Amazon Robotics Vice President Scott Dresser that it accessed. Dresser called the firings "difficult but necessary," he maintained that robotics continued to be a "strategic priority" amid the firm's various restructuring actions.

The exact number of employees that the company let go is as of yet unknown, with a spokesperson telling Business Insider that it was a "relatively small number of robotics roles" and that Amazon will persist in its endeavours to "hire and invest in strategic areas."

The news of this development comes off the heels of waves of layoffs that the conglomerate has been undertaking, having done away with 57,000 job roles since 2022. This include notable waves of firings October 2025 and January 2026.

"We regularly review our organizations to make sure teams are best set up to innovate and deliver for our customers," the spokesperson said in their statement.

"We don't make these decisions lightly, and we're committed to supporting employees whose roles are affected with severance pay, health insurance benefits, and job placement support," they added.

The company's warehousing and logistic centres have also been using a multitude of robots to moves goods across warehouses. Business Insider also previously reported that the company ceased to move forward with 'Blue Jay' a warehouse robot project that it had unveiled months earlier, instead opting to move towards a new robotic system.

These layoffs may be a part of Amazon's ongoing efforts to reduce its workforce after the company's hiring spree during Covid-19 pandemic to meet the increased demand for e-commerce and cloud services.

