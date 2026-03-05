From Bike-Taxi To Zero-Commission Food Delivery: Rapido Launches 'Ownly' Food Delivery App In Bengaluru

Ride-hailing platform Rapido reportedly launched its standalone food delivery application, Ownly, across Bengaluru on March 3. With this rollout, the company has entered the online food delivery market in the city using what it describes as a zero-commission model for restaurants.



Before the full launch, Ownly had been operating in a limited pilot phase. The app went live on the Google Play Store in August last year in selected neighbourhoods such as Koramangala, HSR Layout and BTM Layout. With the latest expansion, the service now covers the entire city of Bengaluru.



The move signals Rapido's intention to compete directly with established players like Swiggy and Zomato, which currently dominate the market.

Zero-Commission Model For Restaurants



Ownly does not charge commissions to restaurants, reports said. Instead, the company plans to charge customers a delivery fee to manage logistics costs. The platform has positioned itself around what it calls price honesty. It says customers should pay only for the food and the delivery, without additional platform fees or inflated menu prices.



Ownly functions as a full-stack marketplace. It manages both restaurant listings and delivery operations. Deliveries are handled by Rapido's existing partner network, referred to as Captains.



The company currently claims to have nearly 20,000 restaurant partners on the platform. The app is available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.



India's food delivery sector is largely dominated by Swiggy and Zomato, both of which have built wide restaurant networks and large delivery fleets. They have also expanded into related areas such as quick commerce.



According to the report, Ownly has said it will focus on maintaining everyday low prices instead of relying on heavy discount campaigns. The company has also launched a marketing campaign titled Food Promise. The campaign features a courtroom-style advertisement that highlights issues in the industry such as hidden fees and complex discount structures.



