Ramadan 2026: Check Mar.6 Sehri And Iftar Timings In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

The holy month of Ramadan is underway, marking a period of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims around the world. During this time, observers fast from dawn to dusk and focus on spiritual growth, charity and community service.

Ramadan is considered one of the most sacred months in the Islamic calendar. It is also known as Ramzan and started on Feb. 19 this year. The period of Ramadan begins after the sighting of the crescent moon. It is usually seen first in Gulf countries. Subsequently, India and nearby regions mark the official start of this period a day later.

Ramadan falls in the ninth Islamic month and symbolises discipline and gratitude. It is considered one of Islam's five pillars.

Fasting during Ramadan:

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, avoiding the intake of food and water. Every day usually begins with what is known as Sehri, the pre-dawn meal that provides energy for the day. The fast ends with Iftar in the evening, often starting with the consumption of dates and water.

During this holy month, Muslims tend to spend more time with family and friends and consider this as a period of reflection.

They also perform charitable acts and gather together during Iftar to share meals and remember key values of Islam.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar Timings for Mar. 1

The timings for Sehri and Iftar usually depend on the sighting of the moon and the sunrise. Here is taking a look at the timings across different cities in India for Mar. 6.

Delhi - Sehri 05:22 a.m., Iftar 6:25 p.m.

Lucknow - 5.22 a.m., Iftar 6.11 p.m.

Kolkata- Sehri 4.52 a.m., Iftar 5:43 p.m.

Mumbai- Sehri 5.54 a.m., Iftar 6.47 p.m.

Hyderabad- Sehri 5.32 a.m., Iftar 6.24 p.m.

Chennai - Sehri 5:10 a.m., Iftar 6:19 p.m.

Bengaluru- Sehri 5:21 a.m., Iftar 6:30 p.m.

Kochi - Sehri 5:27 a.m., Iftar 6:36 p.m.

Jaipur - Sehri 5:28 a.m., Iftar 6:32 p.m.

Ahmedabad - Sehri 5:41 a.m., Iftar 6:46 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance

Ramadan lasts 29 to 30 days and ends with Eid al-Fitr, a major festival in the Islamic calendar. It is believed that during Ramadan, the holy Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, making this month especially sacred for Muslims worldwide.

During Ramadan, people gather with family and friends, prepare special meals and spend time together. By observing Roza or fast, Muslims seek Allah's blessings and reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

