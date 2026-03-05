Get App
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Gujarat Gas, Tejas, Bharat Forge, BPCL, IOC, HPCL, ITC — Ask Profit

Buy, Sell or Hold
Should you hold shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd.? Should you add shares of Bharat Forge Ltd., at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of ITC Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research Pvt Ltd., and Kush Bohra, Founder, KushBohra.com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Gujarat Gas Ltd.(CMP: Rs 396.40)

Kush: Sell

  • Stock has fallen and doesn't participate in market rally
  • Good to exit this stock at current market price.
  • Invest in sector which is profitable like PSU.

Sector: Oil Stocks

Chokkalingam: Sell Oil stocks

  • Oil Prices going to crack in medium-long term.
  • Oil intensity in economic growth is coming down.
  • OPEC+ is increasing supply.
  • Oil prices are going to fall badly.

Oil Stocks: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd., (HPCL) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.,(BPCL)  Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Reliance Industries Ltd., Oil India Ltd.

Tejas Networks Ltd. (CMP: Rs 493.00)

Kush: Don't buy

  • Right now recovery mode for Tejas.
  • Don't suggest a buy.
  • Stock is overheated.

Bharat Forge Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,893.00)

Chokkalingam: Sell

  • Valuation is nor great enough to attract.

ITC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 312)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • May not give much returns short-term
  • Price correction has happened.
  • Can give decent returns if investor wants to hold for one year

Rapid Fire With G Chokkalingam and Kush Bohra

  • Natco Pharma - Hold
  • Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. - Sell
  • Shriram Finance - Hold
  • Nalco - Hold
  • Raymond Realty -  Hold
  • Dixon Technologies Ltd. - Buy for long term
  • Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Hold
  • Whirlpool - Avoid
  • UPL Ltd. - Sell

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

