'Cuba Is Gonna Fall Pretty Soon': Trump's Big Warning Amid War With Iran

The United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that it is 'just a matter of time' before the US turns to Cuba after finishing its war with Iran and asserted that 'Cuba is gonna fall pretty soon'.

The communist-ruled Island nation is already facing a severe energy blockade by the US.

Trump told CNN that Cuba would 'want to make a deal so badly' while suggesting that he would turn to a project (unspecified) for Cuba after the war in Iran.

The US is currently fighting a war against Iran in the Middle East with Israel as an ally.

“We've got plenty of time, but Cuba is ready-after 50 years,” Trump told CNN, while maintaining that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, would be his point man in Cuba.

Ironically, both Trump and Rubio are sons of Cuban immigrants and have made no secret of their desire to bring about regime change in that country.

Trump, a day earlier at his White House reception, said, “We want to fix, finish this one (the war in Iran) first, but that will be just a question before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba.”

He addressed Rubio and said that he was “doing a fantastic job in a place called Cuba.”

Washington has imposed an energy blockade on the Caribbean nation that has seen its fuel stocks plunge, following the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, a key oil supplier to Cuba.

No oil has been imported to Cuba since January 9, forcing airlines to curtail flights to the island and deepening a long-running economic crisis.

Havana accuses Trump of seeking to strangle Cuba's economy.

