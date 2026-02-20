Toy Story 5 Trailer Drops And Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Woody’s Bald Look

The Toy Story 5 trailer has been released and it has given fans something no one saw coming — Woody is going bald.

It's a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. Woody lifts off his cowboy hat and you suddenly see a shiny bald patch at the back of his head. The other toys spot it immediately and joke that a brown marker could fix it. It's played for laughs, but for those who grew up with Toy Story, that tiny detail feels surprisingly emotional.

Because Woody isn't just a character. He's part of our childhood.

The first film was released in 1995, and the children who watched it then have grown up. Many are now in their 30s and 40s, some with kids of their own. So when Woody appears looking a little worn and faded, it doesn't feel like just a design detail — it feels strangely personal.

And the internet reacted exactly how you'd expect.

Within minutes, social media was full of jokes. People said he needs a “BUZZ cut.” Others suggested a trip for a hair transplant. Some said a crayon would do the job.

But mixed in with the humour were comments that were a lot more emotional. Fans wrote that they felt old. One person said they now have the same bald spot as Woody. Another said, “We grew up with him… and now he's ageing with us.”

Some viewers felt that the ageing isn't visible only in Woody's new look — you can hear it in the voices as well.

In the film, the toys are dealing with a new problem — Bonnie is more interested in a tablet called Lilypad than in playing with them. It's a story about old toys trying to stay important in a world full of screens. Woody's faded paint and bald patch quietly add to that idea.

That's what makes the moment special. Animated characters usually stay the same forever. But this time, Pixar let Woody change a little. And that tiny detail tells a much bigger story.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, Disney and Pixar's highly anticipated animated film Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19, 2026.

Watch The Tralier Here:

