Bangladesh Resumes Visa Services For Indian Nationals Days After Tarique Rahman Takes Charge: Report

The High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi has lifted the partial suspension of visa services for Indian nationals, that had been in effect since December, according to a report.

The Bangladesh Commission reopened its consular operations on Friday morning, for all visa categories, including tourist and medical visas, India Today reported. Restrictions were earlier put to business and work visas.

The move has come days after the formation of a government in Bangladesh. The country was being run by an interim government since August 2024, after a violent ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept the recent polls, bringing Taruique Rahman to the office of the Prime Minister. As he assumed office, Rahman underscored Dhaka's intent to mend relations with New Delhi.

Diplomatic sources have told India Today that the restoration of visa services reflects an acknowledgement within the BNP leadership about India's central role in Bangladesh's regional and economic calculus.

ALSO READ: What Tarique Rahman's Rise Means For India And Bangladesh's Hindus

India, meanwhile, is reciprocating. Aniruddha Das, India's senior consular official in Sylhet, has said that Delhi was preparing to resume all visa services for Bangladeshi citizens as well.

“While medical and double-entry visas are currently being issued, other categories will also be restored shortly. All types of Indian visa processing will return to normal soon,” Das said.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries have remained strained under Muhammad Yunus, the caretaker of the interim government in Bangladesh. The relations further nosedived after the killing of an anti-India youth leader, Sharif Osman Hadi, in December last year.

His killing was followed by widespread protests and several incidents of violence against Hindus.

It will be interesting to see whether Rahman chooses India as his first international destination, after Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla attended Ranham's swearing-in ceremony and handed him an invitation to visit India from the Prime Minister of India.

“You would be aware that the Prime Minister congratulated the Prime Minister Mr Tarique Rahman soon after his election victory,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said. “Hon'ble Speaker of Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, attended the swearing-in ceremony and handed over a letter from the Prime Minister to PM Rahman.”

"The letter underlined India's commitment to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. Building on the warm and historic ties between the two countries, India looks forward to further strengthening our multifaceted bilateral ties with Bangladesh," he added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.