Who Was Quentin Griffiths? Asos Co-Founder Dies In Mysterious Fall From 17th Floor Balcony In Thailand

Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of British online fashion retailer Asos, died after falling from a high-rise apartment building in Pattaya, Thailand.

The incident took place in the eastern seaside city on Feb. 9. He had mysteriously fallen from his 17th-floor condo, Thai Police said on Friday, Feb. 20, as per a Reuters report.

Griffiths, a 58-year-old British passport holder, was alone at the time of the incident, while his room was locked from the inside, the BBC reported, citing a police official.

The investigator told the BBC that officials were called after a man was found dead. He had fallen from an 18-storey condominium. The official added that there was no sign of a break-in, while the autopsy found no indication of foul play.

A source close to the family told The Sun, "It's a real mystery. The phrase 'suspicious circumstances' has been used, but we just don't know yet."

Who was Quentin Griffiths?

Griffiths was a British entrepreneur and co-founded Asos in London in 2000 along with Nick Robertson and Andrew Regan.

Initially, the business was launched with the name 'As Seen on Screen' and later switched to the 'Asos' acronym in 2002.

Being a former advertising executive, Griffiths played a pivotal role in the brand's early growth and served as the marketing director during the formative years, as per Prime Timer.

Later on, the company grew into one of the world's largest online fashion retailers, with its designs worn by Michelle Obama and Rihanna.

Griffiths left Asos in 2005 to focus on other start-ups. Some of his other ventures include co-founding Achica, an online furniture store; EBTM, the music-focused fashion retailer; and Adili, an ethical clothing website.

While EBTM went into administration later, Adili was sold out for a nominal £1.

A father of three, Griffiths shifted to Thailand in 2007. He married a Thai woman after parting ways with his first wife. He had a son and a daughter with the Thai woman, but they separated from each other a few years ago.

Griffiths remained involved in a major dispute with his Thai ex-wife. She had accused him of stealing £500,000 (Rs 6.1 crore) from the company they used to operate together.

According to the Daily Mail, Griffiths was said to have arrested last year and questioned by detectives after his former wife claimed that he had forged documents to sell land along with shares in the business without her knowledge.

The investigation was continuing at the time of Griffiths' death.

Meanwhile, Thai police told the BBC that Griffiths remained involved in two court cases that may have caused him stress.

