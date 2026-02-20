Get App
Trump's First Reaction As Supreme Court Strikes Down Sweeping Tariffs — 'Disgrace'

Trump made the remark whilewhile hosting the White House breakfast with governors.

US President Donald Trump.
PTI

US President Donald Trump On Friday reacted sharply after the Supreme Court struck-down his sweeping tariffs. The POTUS termed the apex court's decision as 'disgrace'.

According to CNN, Trump made the remark while while hosting the White House breakfast with governors. Citing Trump, one of the people said that Trump stated he has a backup plan in mind.

The Supreme Court struck down Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The 6-3 decision centres on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs he levied on nearly every other country.

“The tariffs at issue here may or may not be wise policy. But as a matter of text, history, and precedent, they are clearly lawful,” Kavanaugh wrote in the dissent.

