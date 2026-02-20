Who Owns Galgotias University? A Closer Look Amid Robotic Dog Controversy

Galgotias University is currently in the eye of a storm after it emerged that a robotic dog it displayed at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 was manufactured in China but presented as an in-house innovation.

Reports suggest the institution was subsequently instructed to vacate its stall at the expo in Delhi, after which staff and students were seen packing up the display amid claims that electricity was disconnected. The fallout intensified as questions were also raised about the credibility of the university's claims regarding a homegrown football drone.

Amid this controversy, here's a look at the university and the people who run it.

What Is Galgotias University?

Galgotias University was founded in 2011 and operates under the aegis of the Delhi-based Shrimati Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society, an organisation established in 1998. The institution forms part of the wider Galgotias Education Group, which oversees several academic establishments and traces its origins back to 1933. It has a 52-acre campus.

Based in Greater Noida, the society runs a number of higher education institutes, including engineering, management and pharmacy colleges, as well as Galgotias University. While the group began by offering career-focused professional courses, it has since expanded into a full-fledged, multi-stream university model.

Galgotias University holds recognition from the University Grants Commission and is part of the wider Galgotias Education Group.

Who's Founder Of Galgotias University?

Suneel Galgotia established Galgotias University in 2011. It is promoted by the Shrimati Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society.

Registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860, the Delhi-based body operates out of Daryaganj and has worked in the education space for more than 30 years, with a stated focus on widening access to private higher education in Uttar Pradesh.

Leadership Team

Leadership of the Shrimati Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society rests with Suneel Galgotia, Padmini Galgotia and Dhruv Galgotia, who collectively steer policy, academic direction and day-to-day operations across the group's institutions.

As per media reports, Dhruv Galgotia also plays a key role in shaping growth plans, forging industry partnerships and mapping out the organisation's longer-term strategy.

