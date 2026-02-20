USS Gerald R Ford, 'World's Largest Aircraft Carrier', Enters Mediterranean As US-Iran War Drum Turns Loud

The United States has moved USS Gerald R. Ford, seen as the world's largest aircraft carrier, into the Mediterranean Sea as tensions with Iran mount, reports said on Friday, citing maritime tracking data.

The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump set a 10-day window for Iran to agree to a nuclear deal. In absence of the deal, Washington could considering carrying out aerial strikes, he indicated.

Trump, notably, ordered moving the carrier strike group to the Gulf last week.

According to maritime tracking websites, the USS Mahan Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, which is part of the Gerald R. Ford strike group — heading towards the east via the Strait of Gibraltal.

At the first meeting of the Gaza “Board of Peace” on Thursday, Trump said Iran should join the ongoing diplomatic efforts to diffuse the tensions, warning of serious consequences if it refuses.

“Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing,” Trump said. “If they join us, that'll be great. If they don't, that's fine too — but it will be a very different path.”

He added that Iran cannot continue to threaten regional stability and must agree to a deal. “They must make a deal. If that doesn't happen, bad things will happen,” Trump warned. The remarks signal that Washington is keeping diplomatic options open but is also prepared to escalate pressure if talks fail.

Trump indicated that the situation could escalate further — but it might not. “We may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” Trump said, adding that a deal could still be possible. “Maybe we are going to make a deal. You're going to find out over the next probably 10 days,” he said.

ALSO READ: US Amasses Forces As Trump Says Iran Has 10-15 Days To Strike Nuclear Deal

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.