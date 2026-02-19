Neha Singh Being Made Scapegoat: Netizens On Galgotias Blaming Her For AI Summit Embarrassment

Social media users have slammed Galgotias University for allegedly making a scapegoat out of assistant professor Neha Singh after it was kicked out of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 for falsely claming that it had designed a robot dog.

The controversy started when Singh told state broadcaster DD News that the robotic dog being displayed by the institution, named Orion, was "developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University". Viewers, however, noticed that the robot dog was designed by Chinese company Unitree Robotics and was a commercially available product falsely labelled as the university's pet project. The product is widely used for educational purposes across the world. The university was asked to leave soon after.

Galgotias University sent out a press release claiming that the fiasco was due to her not being aware of these factors and giving out "factually incorrect information" due to her enthusiasm on being on camera. Singh soon put up an 'Open To Work' sign on her Linkedin page.

Many users theorised that the university was using Singh as a scapegoat to deflect blame regarding the controversy.

"She was sent by university to AI summit not because she was an expert in AI rather she was good at speaking and marketing (precisely the reason she is head of communication ) and she did her job very well. Had it been not recorded or minister tweeted it, they would have sail through it," a user who identified themselves as a mid-level manager at IT Services said.

"Now since it was blown out, she is the scapegoat," they added.

Another user noted that scapegoating is a common practice that organisations used to avoid negative attention. "What i learnt from this incident is that as an employee, if you "make a mistake" , then its your fault. And the company can "blame" you for the mistake you did," a user who identified as a senior software engineer at a B2B firm said.

"If you do a good job, increase profits, then you are a good employee and company will take the "credit" and boast about the work as the company's work," they added.

They stated that the university was taking "zero responsibility" for the incident and that an ideal world would see a company "accepting its mistake instead of blaming an incompetent employee."

Another user said that this was a wider issue pointing to many non-technologically educated people speaking on tech and AI without having directly worked on it themselves.

"This is the culmination of all that. Only throwing jargons doesn't make a person or a country a leading technology nation. These yappers have ruined the field of technology in India," the user, who works in IT stated.

