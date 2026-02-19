US-Iran Tensions: Trump Flags 10-Day Window, Warns 'Bad Things Will Happen If...'

Amid rising tensions between US and Iran as nuclear talks between the nations hung in the balance, President Donald Trump on Thursday flagged a 10-day window, warning Iran cannot continue to threaten regional stability.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Gaza 'Board of Peace', US President Donald Trump asked Iran to join ongoing diplomatic efforts, warning of serious consequences if it refuses.

Trump on Iran:



We may have to take it a step further, or we may not.



Maybe we are going to make a deal. You are going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days. pic.twitter.com/zvLfMVLrb2 — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 19, 2026

“Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing. If they join us, that'll be great. If they don't, that's fine too — but it will be a very different path.”

He added that Iran cannot continue to threaten regional stability and must agree to a deal. “They must make a deal. If that doesn't happen, bad things will happen,” Trump warned.

The remarks signal that Washington is keeping diplomatic options open but is also prepared to escalate pressure if talks fail.

Trump said the situation could escalate further — but it might not.

“We may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” Trump said, adding that a deal could still be possible.

“Maybe we are going to make a deal. You're going to find out over the next probably 10 days,” he said.

