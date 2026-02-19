Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US-Iran Tensions: Trump Flags 10-Day Window, Warns 'Bad Things Will Happen If...'

At the first meeting of the Gaza "Board of Peace", Trump urged Iran to join ongoing diplomatic efforts, warning of serious consequences if it refuses.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US-Iran Tensions: Trump Flags 10-Day Window, Warns 'Bad Things Will Happen If...'
Donald Trump said Iran cannot continue to threaten regional stability and must agree to a deal.
Photo Source: PTI

Amid rising tensions between US and Iran as nuclear talks between the nations hung in the balance, President Donald Trump on Thursday flagged a 10-day window, warning Iran cannot continue to threaten regional stability.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Gaza 'Board of Peace', US President Donald Trump asked Iran to join ongoing diplomatic efforts, warning of serious consequences if it refuses.

“Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing. If they join us, that'll be great. If they don't, that's fine too — but it will be a very different path.”

He added that Iran cannot continue to threaten regional stability and must agree to a deal. “They must make a deal. If that doesn't happen, bad things will happen,” Trump warned.

The remarks signal that Washington is keeping diplomatic options open but is also prepared to escalate pressure if talks fail.

 Trump said the situation could escalate further — but it might not.

“We may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” Trump said, adding that a deal could still be possible.

“Maybe we are going to make a deal. You're going to find out over the next probably 10 days,” he said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US Stock Rebound Stalls As Conflict With Iran Zaps Risk Appetite

US Stock Rebound Stalls As Conflict With Iran Zaps Risk Appetite

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search