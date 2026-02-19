Cristiano Ronaldo Puts $7.5 Million Into Herbalife Health Platform

Cristiano Ronaldo, football's first billionaire, is putting a small part of his personal fortune into a new health and wellness tracking service owned by Herbalife.

The 41-year-old Portuguese footballer, who has played in Saudi Arabia since 2023, will invest $7.5 million for a 10% stake in HBL Pro2col Software LLC, said Herbalife in its fourth-quarter results.

“Investing in Pro2col felt like a natural evolution — in addition to representing Herbalife, this is about helping shape and grow a platform that can truly change how people engage with their health and wellness,” Ronaldo said, according to a statement from Herbalife. Bloomberg News has reached out to Ronaldo for further comment.

Pro2Col's platform uses an individual's data to build a wellness plan specific to them, with daily habits and smart nutrition tracking, the company says.

Herbalife bought Pro2Col last year as part of a series of acquisitions for $30 million that included acquiring Pruvit Venture Inc. and a 51% stake in Link BioSciences Inc.

Ronaldo — who became the first footballer to join the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index in 2025, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion — has been a paid endorser of Herbalife since 2013.

Mizuho Securities analyst John Baumgartner called Ronaldo's investment “a nice add” for a company that had solid fourth-quarter earnings.

Shares in Herbalife gained as much as 23%, to hit their highest level since March 2023. The rally follows long-term weakness. Over the past five years, the stock has declined by about two thirds.

