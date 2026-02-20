India On US-Iran Tensions: Closely Monitoring, In Touch With Citizens — 'Constantly Communicating'

Amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, India on Friday said that the government is monitoring the situation and is in touch with the citizens.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the comment when he was asked about the ongoing crisis.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation and staying in constant touch with the Indian community living there (in Iran)," said Jaiswal.

On January 14, the government had issued an advisory, asking Indian nationals to avoid traveling to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice.

Both the nations have signalled that they are prepared for war if talks on Tehran's nuclear program fizzle out.

On Friday, addressing the first meeting of the Board Of Peace in Washington, Trump flagged a 10-day window, warning bad things would happen.

"We may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we are going to make a deal. You are going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days," said Trump.

Trump further added, "It's proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran, and we have to make a meaningful deal. Otherwise, bad things happen."

Meanwhile, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford was seen entering the Mediterranean as tensions continued to build up.

According to Al Jazeera, in a letter urging the UN Security Council to condemn recent threats from President Donald Trump, Iran's envoy to the United Nations said that Tehran will respond 'decisively' to any 'military aggression' by the United States.

