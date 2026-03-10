Escorts Kubota Gets An Upgrade, As Kotak Thinks Growth Drivers Are Still Intact — Check Revised Target

Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded Escorts Kubota to an "Add" rating from "Sell," citing improving industry fundamentals and reduced dependence of tractor demand on monsoon variability. The brokerage has revised its price target for the stock to Rs 3,375, compared with the current market price of around Rs 3,203, suggesting moderate upside after the recent correction.

Kotak noted that the Indian tractor industry has become less dependent on rainfall patterns over the past decade. According to the brokerage's analysis, the correlation between rainfall and tractor sales has declined significantly, indicating that farm equipment demand is increasingly supported by structural factors.

These include the expansion of irrigation infrastructure, continued government support through minimum support prices (MSP) and farm subsidies, as well as rising use of tractors in non-agricultural activities such as construction and rural logistics.

Tractor Sales Resilient During Weak Monsoons

Historical data suggests that domestic tractor sales have remained relatively resilient even during years affected by El Nino-driven weak monsoons.

Kotak pointed out that in three out of the five instances of deficient rainfall over the past two decades, tractor sales still recorded growth. Even during years when volumes declined, the contraction was limited due to factors such as higher MSPs, strong rabi crop production, and increased rural credit availability.

The brokerage added that improved market access and structural changes in agriculture have further supported tractor demand trends. Greater access to farm financing and income support measures has also helped stabilize demand, reducing the industry's vulnerability to monsoon volatility.

Recovery Expected In Construction Equipment

Kotak also expects Escorts Kubota's construction equipment business to recover from FY2026, providing an additional growth driver for the company. In addition, diversification into spare parts, engines and agri-solutions could help the company broaden its revenue base and reduce cyclicality linked to tractor demand.

The brokerage expects the domestic tractor industry to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6-7% over the medium term. Escorts Kubota is also likely to gain gradual market share supported by new product launches.

Kotak said the recent decline in the stock price due to concerns over El Nino conditions and geopolitical risks appears overdone. With underlying farm fundamentals remaining intact, the brokerage believes the company is well positioned to benefit from steady demand growth in the agricultural equipment segment.

