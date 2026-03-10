Five Stocks To Buy: Infosys, Praj Industries, Sun Pharma, Federal Bank And DMart | March 10, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the IT, industrial, pharmaceutical, banking, and retail sectors.

Top picks include IT heavyweight Infosys, engineering and industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries, pharma major Sun Pharma, private lender Federal Bank, and retail giant Avenue Supermarts (DMart).

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Infosys

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, identified a buying opportunity in IT major Infosys. He recommended entering the stock in the Rs 1,300–1,310 range for targets of Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,360, protecting the position with a stop loss placed at Rs 1,270.

Praj Industries

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at PL Capital, sees upside in the industrial and engineering space, placing a buy call on Praj Industries. She recommended buying the stock at Rs 318 for a target of Rs 360, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 300.

Sun Pharma

Amit Goel, Partner & Co-Founder at Blue Oak Wealth, placed a buy rating on pharma heavyweight Sun Pharma. He advised entering the stock at Rs 1,807 for a target of Rs 1,845, setting a strict stop loss at Rs 1,770.

Federal Bank

Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, suggested a long position on private lender Federal Bank. He recommended buying the stock at Rs 275 for a target of Rs 283, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 270.

DMart (Avenue Supermarts)

Amit Goel of Blue Oak Wealth also identified value in the retail sector, recommending a buy on DMart. He set a target price of Rs 4,065 for an entry at Rs 3,966, placing a stop loss at Rs 3,856.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

