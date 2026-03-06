Stock Picks Today: Indigo, Maruti Suzuki, Shriram Finance, Nykaa And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Polycab, Petronet LNG, Orkla India, Nykaa and several other companies on Friday.

Jefferies on Polycab

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 9485 from Rs 9225

'Power'Ful Play; Retain as Top Pick

Post +24% rally from Jan-lows, Polycab at 37x is in-line with its 5-year avg

While the industry hiked prices by 8-10% in Dec-Q, Polycab strategised to defer hikes to Mar26-Q to protect demand

Est +25% YoY sales in Q4

View no major impact from new forays in Wires - CROMPTON, Bajaj set to outsource manufacturing

FMEG positive margin, strong order books in RDSS and Bharat Net, and EHV are key drivers

Est FY25-28e EPS CAGR at +25%



Investec on Petronet LNG

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 400

Correction overdone; reiterate Top Pick

Middle East tensions and Force Majeure declarations have sparked supply concerns

Analysis suggests even a 30-day disruption would trim annual volumes by 4% and EBITDA by 6%

Following a ~13% correction, the stock now trades at 9x FY27E PE with an attractive ~5% dividend yield

With fundamentals strengthening and downside quantified, reiterate Petronet as top pick for 2026



Citi on Orkla India

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 750

Regional Leadership, Category Tailwinds

Well-positioned to capitalise on the formalisation of spices and convenience foods markets

International expansion and M&A potential

Strong brands with leadership across core markets

Category tailwinds to drive long‑term compounding

Increasing product assortment in core markets

Expanding distribution; Strong execution capabilities



GS on Dr Reddy

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1225

Semaglutide launch: Significant opportunity

Renewed its emphasis on the Innovation portfolio



GS on Gland Pharma

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1525

Company believes its 12-13% growth guidance for FY27 as well as 15% CAGR guidance assumes conservative uptick in GLP-1 numbers

Aspires to take the CDMO business contribution from 10% today to 20% over the medium

MS on Asia EM Equity - Daniel Blake

Downgrade India to Equal-weight from Overweight

Nascent recovery, but macro uncertainty

Move to an Equal-weight stance versus Asia/Emerging markets, given the wide uncertainty around geopolitical developments

Note the structural reduction of India's oil intensity and improved macro-stability position leave it less exposed than historically

However, with uncertainty also still swirling around AI disruption and absolute valuations still expensive, we expect it will take some time

Potentially a peak in the tech cycle for Korea and Taiwan - before international investors reposition towards India

Removes Maruti Suzuki from focus list



UBS on IndiGo

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 5480 from Rs 6170

Earnings sensitivities amidst ongoing conflict

Ongoing conflict could weigh on airlines' ASK in the near term

Rising crude poses additional earnings risk

INR weakness vs USD poses medium-term headwinds



UBS on Banks

See risk of higher inflation and consumption decline owing to energy shock

SCENARIO A: Oil price up <+10USD; UBSe EPS impact of +1% to -3%

SCENARIO B: Oil price up by +20-30USD; UBSe EPS impact of -4% to -8%

See relatively higher sensitivity for mid sized private banks and SOEs vs larger pvt banks

AXIS and KOTAK Mahindra are preferred picks

Also have Buy ratings on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and CANARA Bank



HSBC on Maruti

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 17400 from Rs 18000

Growth resilience vs margin headwinds

Commodity cost index is up nearly 20% vs Q3 levels, which is a nearly 200 bps margin headwind

In a scenario where there is no reversal in commodity prices, Maruti may have to consider price hikes soon

Demand sustained; Maruti maintains market share despite capacity constraint



Jefferies on Navin Fluorine

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 7800

Hosted Vishad Mafatlal - Chairman, Nitin Kulkarni- MD and Anish Ganatra- CFO

See multiple growth levers in CDMO

Promising data center cooling solution, strong HFC volume growth and potential new molecule in Spec Chem anchor strong growth ambition

Expect Navin to deliver 20%+ revenue Cagr and 30% Ebitda margin over FY26-28 as operating leverage benefits play out



Jefferies on Infosys

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1290

Hosted Sandeep Mahindroo and Sweta Sheth for investor meetings

Infosys highlighted that demand environment is steady and has reiterated its FY26 growth guidance of 3-3.5%

While macro uncertainty and AI-led deflation may impact growth in the near-term

Infosys is confident that AI will be net positive over long-term

Infosys expects margins to remain at current levels even after investments in AI

Expects FCF conversion to remain above 100% in FY26



Nomura on Real Estate

Stable demand amid volatile macro backdrop

Demand was resilient for top branded developers despite an uncertain macro backdrop

Demand in key cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai and NCR was stable

Demand has been resilient only for projects that are priced appropriately

These takeaways indicate the real estate cycle remains in a mature phase rather than a slowdown phase

Maintain view that the developers remain on track to meet/ beat guidance



Nomura on Autos

Tractor emission norms (Trem V) may be delayed

Positive for M&M as sharp cost impact risk deferred till 2032

The market was concerned about the risk of sharp price hikes and the related demand impact on Tractor volumes

With the delayed implementation, medium-term demand visibility improves

Factor in 24%/5%/5% volume growth for M&M's tractor sales over FY26F/27F/28F



HSBC on Paints

Cost inflation is back after almost four years

Look at past cycles to assess the interplay of volumes, prices and margins

Price hikes could lead to a narrowing of the volume-value gap, but the market and competitive structure is different now

Retain Hold ratings on both Asian Paints and Berger Paints, as structural issues remain

Asian Paints – Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 2600 from Rs 2900

Berger Paints – Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 500 from Rs 540



CLSA Price Action – Laurence Balanco

This week's weakness has taken the Nifty back towards support provided by the early February lows

Just below this, shelf of support is at the 23,700-23,800 area

From a longer-term perspective, as long as price action holds above the 23,700-23,800 support zone, it ultimately provides the platform for the powerful advance of more than 40%

It would take a break above the 26,277–26,341 resistance zone would support an initial upside target of 28,700–28,800

See scope to extend toward a longer-term objective of 31,600–31,700

In the near-term further ranging action between 24,300-24,500 and 26,277-26,341 is expected

Clearly a break below the 23,700-23,800 support zone would be a negative event

Such a move would negate the outline of the cup-and-handle consolidation pattern



CLSA on India Tyres

Tyre margin cycle to peak

Geopolitical events leading to raw material cost spiking up

400bps potential gross-margin hit driven by elevated raw material price in FY27

Hit on gross margin could bring down EPS by 25-40% for FY27



Macquarie on Nykaa

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 210 from Rs 150

Believe beauty growth is not sustainable

Nykaa's beauty performance upside has been led by stronger growth in beauty brands, particularly the Dot & Key skincare portfolio

Think it will be difficult to drive Nykaa.com third-party brand sales and mirror Dot & Key's growth playbook with its other owned brands

See 90x EV/FY27E pre-IndAS-Ebitda as not adequately factoring growth risks



Jefferies on Shriram Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1220

Healthy Earnings Momentum Ahead

CV demand (incl used) stays healthy

Reiterated 18-20% AUM growth guidance for FY27-28

Cost of Funds can fall 80 bps and lift spreads by 20-25 bps by FY28

Collections are good so far.

Expect AUM growth to improve to 18% in FY27 (16% FY26e) as new CV disbursements pick up

NIMs should expand & may surprise positively

Credit cost should be steady; expect earnings momentum to be healthy

Valuations seem reasonable



Jefferies Greed & Fear – Chris Wood

FII buying trigger will most likely be a sudden conviction that the semiconductor cycle has peaked which for now remains lacking

The other way foreign investors are most likely to return to India in size is a sharp correction triggered by a sudden cessation in domestic mutual fund inflows

Multiple data points suggest that the best story for the stock market remains

India's dynamic eco-system of small and medium-sized quoted companies, which compares favourably with many other emerging markets

Equity valuations in India should always be seen in the context of the country's closed capital account

Investment in Manappuram Finance will be removed and replaced by an investment in the consumer finance company Tata Capital



Kotak Securities on Hospital

International footfalls under the lens

Expect a limited impact on hospital coverage on account of travel disruptions due to the ongoing Middle East war

Apart from the Middle East, also monitor the impact on medical value travel (MVT) from Africa, given that most flight connectivity is via the Middle East

Exposure is high for Artemis, Max, Fortis, Medanta and Yatharth

Excluding Artemis, MVT from the Middle East and Africa constitutes just 1-4% of overall sales

The contribution from Iran and Israel is negligible

If the situation eases soon, companies might largely be able to recoup at least the elective procedures

