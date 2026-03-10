Stock Picks Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Divis Labs, Uno Minda And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Divis Labs, Uno Minda, Dixon Technologies and several other companies, as analysts assess the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict, commodity price volatility and sector-specific growth drivers.

Jefferies on Tile Industry

Middle East conflict has constrained domestic gas supply, as India receives ~75% of LNG via Strait of Hormuz

LNG and propane account for ~70% of fuel for the Morbi tiles industry, which is notably curtailed now

This could impact domestic tile production and margins, as energy cost is 20–25% of net sales

Approx +5% rise in fuel cost could impact EPS by estimated 5–7%

Est weak FY26E volume growth for Kajaria at 1% YoY

Macquarie on Adani Ports

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,760

Haifa port accounts for about 2% of overall port volumes and 25% of international volumes

With consolidation of the NQXT terminal, the share of Haifa in overall volumes is set to decline

Around 40% of Adani Ports' volumes are domestic and about 15% of these are linked to the Middle East

Expect 5–6% of domestic volumes to be impacted due to disruptions

March volumes likely to see impact amid current Middle East disruptions

For every 10 MMT decline in Mundra volumes, estimate about 1% impact on annual consolidated EBITDA

MS on India Energy

Impact of oil shocks in India has varied since price deregulation was introduced in 2014

Oil equities tend to underperform initially but outperform significantly in the two years following a shock

See 2026 shaping up for a similar response

Prefer Indian refiners and OMCs

Governments typically freeze fuel prices during energy shocks; expect similar policy response in 2026

Policy stability likely with no windfall taxes after stability laws passed in 2025

Indian refiners and gas users expected to play a key role in absorbing US natural gas supply

Macquarie India Strategy

Adds Coal India to tactical list; removes Petronet

Coal India benefits from upside risk to e-auction coal prices and improving coal demand from power sector

Industrial demand from sectors like cement and aluminium also supportive

Coal India offers a dividend yield of around 5–6%

Petronet utilisation could be impacted by higher LNG prices and force majeure developments

MS on LG India

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1,726

AC demand picking up in North and West as temperatures rise; summer delayed by 7–10 days in South

TV sales supported by cricket events

Refrigerators and washing machines performing better YoY with premiumisation trend

Room AC growth expected in Q4 with potential price hikes

Margins expected to rebound to near FY25 levels by FY27

Jefferies on Divis Labs

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 8,100

GLP contracts expected to drive a major CDMO opportunity for India

Divi's scaling up as a key GLP and peptide CDMO player

Two complex oral GLP intermediates and injectable GLP projects could add $600 million and $400 million+ revenue by FY32

Strong peptide pipeline and deep Big Pharma relationships

Likely beneficiary of Eli Lilly's India supply chain

Expect 15% revenue CAGR and 20% EPS growth over FY26–32

Could evolve into a $2.7 billion revenue company by early 2030s

Kotak Securities on Retail Sector

DMart added eight stores on March 8 and 46 stores in FY26TD versus 50 in FY25

Trent added 32 new Westside stores in FY26TD versus 16 in FY25

Zudio store additions lagging with 118 stores in FY26TD versus 220 in FY25

Store additions could accelerate in the final weeks of the financial year

Especially considering 90 stores were added in March 2025

HSBC on Meesho

Initiate Hold with TP of Rs 160

“Not an easy delivery”

Meesho holds a near-monopoly in value e-commerce in India

Focus on low-value parcels that are less time sensitive

Profitability improvement may be difficult and could come at the cost of growth

Long-term valuation depends on monetising customer data beyond core marketplace business

MS on Apollo Hospitals

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 9,209

Limited impact expected from Middle East disruptions

International patient revenue accounts for 4–9% across major listed hospitals

Middle East contributed about 8% of India's medical tourists in CY24

Geopolitical risks could create short-term disruptions but financial impact likely limited

GS on KIMS

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 875

Board to evaluate fund raising via QIP or rights issue

Funds likely to be used to reduce leverage

Management's comfort leverage level below 2–2.5x versus 3.5x currently

Estimated fund raise of Rs 1,000–1,500 crore

Stronger balance sheet could unlock growth opportunities in target geographies

Kotak Securities on Escorts

Upgrade to Add from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 3,375 from Rs 3,300

Core growth drivers remain intact

Tractor sales less dependent on monsoon than before

Domestic tractor sales have shown mixed trends even during El Niño years

Construction equipment segment expected to recover from CY26

Diversification into spares, engines and agri-solutions should reduce cyclicality

Jefferies on Uno Minda

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1,350

Well-diversified auto parts supplier

Offers strong exposure to India's auto sector

Portfolio largely powertrain-agnostic with about 90% domestic sales

Expect ~25% EPS CAGR and ~20% ROE over FY26–28

Rich valuations justified given growth visibility and margin stability

Jefferies on Dixon Technologies

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 11,350

Despite a 40% fall in six months, stock trades at 47x FY27E PE

Estimate 31% YoY fall in CY26 global smartphone shipments

Mobile DRAM prices (about 15% of raw material) rose 70% QoQ in Q1CY26 and could rise another 50% QoQ in Q2

Approvals pending for Vivo and HKC PN3; mobile PLI scheme has expired

Jefferies on Amber Enterprises

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 9,120 from Rs 8,890

After a 40% rally from January lows, Amber trades at 47x FY27E PE, slightly above its five-year average

Multiple catalysts ahead including summer demand, electronics growth and acquisition ramp-up

Two new customers added in data centre business

AC industry volumes expected to grow in mid-teens in CY26

Amber secured three ECMS approvals for electronics manufacturing

Company aims to double mobility sales over the next three years

Expect ~48% EPS CAGR over FY25–28

MS on Reliance Industries

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1,803

Expect share price to rise over the next 30 days

Reliance likely to benefit from tightening refining margins, chemical capacity cuts and improved access to Russian and Venezuelan crude

Chemical cycle also recovering

Expect 6–8% earnings uplift for FY27 from stronger margins

Stock has de-rated due to retail challenges but energy business could drive re-rating

Every $5/bbl increase in Brent above $70 could add around 5% to earnings

Nomura on Dixon Technologies

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 14,678

Approval received for HKC display joint venture

Backward integration into display modules expected to drive structural margin expansion

HKC investment contingent on fulfilling remaining conditions in the share subscription agreement

PN-3 approval provides clarity on the ramp-up of the JV

HKC already supplies displays to several of Dixon's global mobile customers

JV seen as a long-term margin tailwind.

