Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Debut: Aamir Khan's Sports Drama To Stream Soon — Where To Watch?

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, is finally set to arrive on an OTT platform months after its theatrical release and an experimental YouTube pay-per-view debut. The sports comedy-drama will soon start streaming on Sony LIV, the platform announced on Monday. However, the exact streaming date has not yet been revealed.

The film was released in theatres on June 20, 2025 and received positive reviews for its story and performances. It also fared well commercially, earning over Rs 265 crore worldwide and becoming one of Aamir Khan's biggest hits in recent years.

Interestingly, when the film first released, Khan had announced that it would not be released on OTT platforms. Instead, he experimented with a different digital strategy by launching the film on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies under a pay-per-view model. The movie became available on YouTube on Aug. 1, 2025, just weeks after its theatrical release, and viewers could watch it by paying Rs 100 per view. The film was also available in several international markets.

Explaining his decision at the time, Aamir had said he wanted to try a new distribution model. Speaking to PTI earlier, the actor said, “This is my private cinema chain. Think of it like Aamir Khan Productions has opened a new cinema chain, which is in everyone's house and in everyone's pocket… I got good offers from OTT channels. But I don't want those Rs 100-125 crore from OTT channels. I want to earn Rs 100 from my audience. I prefer that more.”

During promotions, Aamir had also apologised for misleading audiences about the film's digital plans. He said, “I fold my hands and apologise because I lied when I said Sitaare Zameen Par wouldn't be released on YouTube. I did it because I had no other choice. I had to protect the film's theatrical business. I am very loyal to theatres, my life began with cinema. So, I have always strived to protect the theatrical business of my films.”

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh along with Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K. Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions.

The story follows Gulshan Arora, a basketball coach who, after a drunk-driving incident, is ordered by the court to train a team of neurodivergent players—an experience that eventually changes his life and perspective.

