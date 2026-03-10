Indian Tycoon In Dubai Opens 64-Unit Apartment Complex To Stranded Compatriots

Amid the increasing tension in the Middle East and uncertainty in the region, an Indian businessman based in Dubai has opened his residential building to provide temporary accommodation for stranded Indian nationals who were unable to travel due to the ongoing crisis.

Yogesh Doshi, Chairman of Al Mizan Group, has made available his entire residential building consisting of 64 apartments to Indians who found themselves stranded in the city.

According to a report by NDTV, the accommodation is provided for free of cost and includes basic facilities such as food. Doshi told the news channel that the initiative is being carried out in coordination with the Indian People's Forum UAE and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

According to him, the arrangement has helped more than 125 Indians, including families with children, secure temporary shelter during the difficult period.

Several stranded families who spoke to NDTV said that the assistance came at a very critical time.



ALSO READ: UAE-Based Indian Businessman Opens Farmhouse To Stranded Travellers Amid Middle East Conflict

Mohit Vachhani, along with Riya Makadia, Paras Bhalodia and Grishma Bhalodia, said they were facing difficulties after their hotel bookings ended and extensions were not possible.

They said they were also receiving continuous security alerts on their mobile phones due to the regional tensions, which increased their anxiety.

"We were in a very difficult situation. Our hotel stay had ended, and we had to leave, but there were no clear travel options. At that moment, we were told about this accommodation, and it was a huge relief for us," they said.

They added that the arrangement provided them with a safe place to stay during the uncertain situation.



ALSO READ: LPG Crisis Spreads: After Bengaluru, Chennai Restaurants Feel The Heat, Warn Of Shutdown

In another separate initiative, several stranded Indian travellers have also been accommodated at a shelter home in Ajman, located a few kilometres from Dubai.





The shelter has been opened by UAE-based businessman Dhiraj Jain, who converted his large farmhouse into temporary accommodation for travellers who were unable to return home immediately.

Jain has also deployed 11 cars, including six Rolls-Royce vehicles, to bring stranded passengers from hotels and other locations to the farmhouse.

This is happening against the backdrop of the ongoing war in the Middle East. The war began after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

ALSO READ: Surat College Girls End Lives Using Anaesthetic Injection; ChatGPT Suicide Queries Found, Elon Musk Reacts

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.