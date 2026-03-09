UAE-Based Indian Businessman Opens Farmhouse To Stranded Travellers Amid Middle East Conflict

Due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, flight services have been disrupted, leaving several Indian travellers stranded in the United Arab Emirates. In Ajman, a few kilometres away from Dubai, many of these travellers have found temporary shelter at a farmhouse that has been opened to them by UAE-based Indian businessman Dr. Dhiraj Jain.

According to a report by NDTV, Dr. Jain has allowed stranded travellers to stay at his large farmhouse after many of them were unable to return home because of the travel disruptions. Several people who did not have enough money or a place to stay have been given free accommodation and food at the farmhouse.

For many tourists who are stuck in the UAE, the 80,000 square foot farmhouse owned by Dr. Dhiraj Jain has become a temporary place to stay.

ALSO READ: Watch: Surat Firefighters Recover Rs 2 Lakh After Family Accidentally Dumps Cash During Puja Immersion

Dr. Jain, who is the chairman of 1XL Holdings, has kept the farmhouse open for travellers. To help stranded people reach the location, he has arranged 11 cars to pick them up from hotels and other places. These include six Rolls-Royce vehicles that are being used to bring passengers to the farmhouse.

The effort started around Feb. 28, when the travel situation became more difficult and many tourists realised they were unable to leave the country.

ALSO READ: Middle East Crisis: Pune Gas Crematoriums Shut Temporarily

In a video of the house shared by The Better India, around 50 people are seen taking shelter in the one room.

Posting the same video, Indian businessman Anand Mahindra on the social media platform X wrote, “When recent flight disruptions left several Indian families stranded in Dubai, Dhiraj Jain opened the doors of his farmhouse and welcomed them in. A wonderful reminder that the Indian ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava” should travel with us wherever we go. Sometimes all it takes is one person opening a door… to restore people's faith in each other. Salute to you, Dhiraj.”

When recent flight disruptions left several Indian families stranded in Dubai, Dhiraj Jain opened the doors of his farmhouse and welcomed them in.



A wonderful reminder that the Indian ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava” should travel with us wherever we go.



Sometimes all it takes is… pic.twitter.com/QNUC4PUBg1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 9, 2026

ALSO READ: Rs 25-Crore Artworks To Rs 163 Computer — Decoding Abhishek Manu Singhvi's Rs 2,860-Crore Asset Disclosure

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.