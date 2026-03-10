8th Pay Commission: How Minimum, Maximum Salaries Stood In 1st To 7th Pay Panels; What To Expect Now

In India, the pay commission system has been used since a long time to determine salaries and pensions for central government employees. Since the establishment of the 1st Pay Commission in 1946, successive commissions have periodically revised pay structures, keeping into account inflation, economic growth as well as evolving administrative needs.

All the seven pay commissions so far have not only increased the minimum and maximum salaries, but also aimed to rationalise disparities across different cadres of employees.

The Ministry of Finance has invited all the central government employees, pensioners, associations and other stakeholder groups to submit their views to the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC). It is seeking suggestions related to pay, pensions, allowances and related service conditions. For this, the last date to file representations is Apr. 30, 2026.

Notably, the consultation process is taking place online to ensure streamlined and transparent approach, as the Commission starts shaping its recommendations.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Invited To Submit Representations By April 30

Here's taking a look at the lowest and highest basic salaries across all the 7 Pay Commissions so far:

1st CPC (1946–47)

Minimum basic salary: Rs 55

Maximum basic salary: Rs 2,000

The compression ratio was 1:36.4.

2nd CPC (1957-59)

Minimum basic salary: Rs 80

Maximum basic salary: Rs 3,000

The compression ratio was 1:37.5.

3rd CPC (1972-73)

Minimum basic salary: Rs 196

Maximum basic salary: Rs 3,500

The compression ratio was 1:17.9.

4th CPC (1986)

Minimum basic salary: Rs 750

Maximum basic salary: Rs 8,000

The compression ratio was 1:10.7.

5th CPC (1996)

Minimum basic salary: Rs 2,550

Maximum basic salary: Rs 26,000

The compression ratio was 1:10.2.

6th CPC (2006)

Minimum basic salary: Rs 7,000

Maximum basic salary: Rs 80,000

The compression ratio was 1:11.4.

7th CPC (2016)

Minimum basic salary: Rs 18,000

Maximum basic salary: Rs 2,50,000

The compression ratio was 1:13.9.

8th CPC Expectations

Central government employees and pensioners in India have been eagerly following the latest developments with regard to the 8th Pay Commission. This comes after the conclusion of the 7th Pay Commission cycle on Dec. 31, 2025.

With the effective date of the 8th CPC being Jan. 1, 2026, the employees can expect arrears for the period between Jan. 1 and the actual date of implementation.

For the central government employees in Levels 1 to 5, the salary hike under a fitment factor of 2.0 or higher could translate into a lump sum payout in lakhs.

There is also speculation that the minimum basic pay might witness a jump from Rs 18,000 to Rs 46,260 under fitment factor of 2.57, marking a 30-34% hike for most levels.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Will 'Five-Member Family Unit' Push Fitment Factor Above 3.0? Details Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.