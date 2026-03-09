'Alpha' Release Date Out: Plot, Cast And Other Details As Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Starrer Film To Hit Theatres in July

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha has finally got a release date after being postponed twice. Initially set to release in December 2025, this YRF film has now confirmed a release date in the second half of 2026.

Yash Raj Films has officially announced the final release date of its first-ever female-led spy universe film, Alpha, as 10th July 2026. The movie also marks the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe.

There were rumors around the film being released on OTT platforms, but were officially discarded by YRF. The intense movie poster confirmed a theatrical release only.



YRF had initially announced the release date for Alpha as 25th December, 2025. However, it was pushed to April 2026. Later today, it was confirmed that the release date has now been delayed to 10th July, 2026.

The main reason for the delays have been mentioned as VFX works, so the audience can enjoy a much better theatrical release. Another major reason that has been cited is to avoid the box office clash with Salman Khan's much-awaited Battle of Galwan.

YRF Alpha's Cast

With multiple delays, Alpha has now become one of the most anticipated YRF spy universe films. The powerhouse of a cast in the movie has made fans more eager.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari play the lead roles of super-agents. Bobby Deol has brought yet another wave of excitement with his antagonist role in the film as an arms dealer. His role was teased in the post-credit scene of War 2, which eventually set up the film Alpha.

Anil Kapoor joins in as, according to reports, a high-ranking intelligence officer named Vikrant Kaul. He will be working alongside Alia and Sharvari and is expected to add more depth to his character in the spy universe.

As per reports, Hrithik Roshan is set to come back as Agent Kabir in the YRF universe. With his return, rumours have been circulating among fans about the possible return of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger.

The Plot

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the plot of Alpha revolves around two 'Alpha girls', Alia and Sharvari, who are super-agents on an international mission where global security is at stake. The high-stakes mission turns the two Alpha girls from recruits to warriors in order to save the world from a greater threat.

