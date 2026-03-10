'Mardaani 3' Box Office Update: Rani Mukerji's Cop Drama Collects Rs 50.68 Crore

'Mardaani 3' continues its steady run at the box office even after more than a month in theatres, showing that the franchise still enjoys strong audience support. Released on January 30, the crime thriller has maintained a consistent performance through its six-week theatrical journey, collecting around Rs 50.68 crore net in India and approximately Rs 60.15 crore gross worldwide by Day 40, as per the recent reports by Sacnilk.

The film opened with a decent response during its first weekend. It earned Rs 4 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday, taking the first weekend total to Rs 17.50 crore. The opening weekend recorded occupancy ranging from around 17% to 33%, indicating a gradual rise in audience interest through positive word of mouth.

As expected, collections dipped during the weekdays of the first week, with the film earning between Rs 1.85 crore and Rs 2.60 crore per day. Despite the usual Monday drop, the film managed to maintain a stable weekday run and ended its first week with approximately Rs 26 crore net.

The second weekend provided another boost, with the film collecting Rs 3.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday, while occupancy climbed again to over 25% in several shows. After that, the collections gradually slowed during weekdays but remained steady enough to keep the film running in cinemas.

From the third week onward, the film entered the typical long-run phase where daily collections stayed under Rs 2 crore, but weekend jumps continued to provide support. Even in the fourth and fifth weeks, the film managed to attract audiences with modest but consistent numbers.

By the sixth week, the film was still running in theatres with limited shows, collecting smaller daily amounts but continuing to add to its overall total. On Day 39 (6th Monday), the film earned around Rs 0.10 crore, while Day 40 numbers were still being updated at the time of reporting.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and features Rani Mukerji reprising her role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. Rani Mukerji's performance has received praise, with many viewers appreciating the intensity and strength she brings to the role.

Despite facing competition from newer theatrical releases in February and March, 'Mardaani 3' has managed to sustain its presence in cinemas. Compared to the earlier films — 'Mardaani' and 'Mardaani 2' — the third instalment continues the franchise's legacy of delivering a strong female-led action thriller while maintaining a respectable box office run.

