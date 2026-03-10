Punjab Police Recruitment 2026: How To Apply? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

The Punjab Police has initiated the application process for the Punjab Police Recruitment 2026 to fill 3,298 Constable positions. The online submission process for roles in the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadres commenced on March 10, 2026.

The application period will be open until March 30, 2026. The recruitment offers a remarkable opportunity for eligible candidates to join the Punjab Police Department. Below is a comprehensive outline of the vacancies, eligibility requirements, selection procedure, and exam syllabus.

Punjab police recruitment 2026: Total available vacancies

This extensive recruitment campaign seeks to fill a total of 3,298 Constable roles. The openings are allocated across two primary cadres within the department including District Police Cadre with 2,522 positions and Armed Police Cadre with 776 positions.

Follow these steps to apply for Punjab police recruitment 2026

Step 1. Navigate to the official Punjab Police web portal: punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2. Select the "Recruitment" or "Careers" option on the main page.

Step 3. Locate the link for "Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026" and click on it.

Step 4. Press "New Registration" and complete the setup by entering a valid email address andmobile number.

Step 5. Sign in using the credentials created and fill in the application form with your personal and educational background.

Step 6. Upload scanned images of your photo, signature, and necessary documents.

Step 7. Process the application fee online via debit/credit card or net banking.

Step 8. Review the form, confirm all information, and submit it. Print a copy of the submitted form for your records.

Punjab police recruitment 2026: Recruitment Fees & Eligibility

For General Applicants: Must have completed the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent from a recognized institution or board.

For Former Military Personnel: The minimum requirement is 10th grade.

Language Criteria: Candidates must have studied Punjabi as a mandatory or optional subject in their Matriculation (10th) examination, or have passed an equivalent Punjabi language assessment as required by the Punjab Government.

The application fee is to be paid online. Here is the anticipated fee structure based on historical patterns: General Category: Rs. 1200/-, SC/ST/BC/OBC of Punjab: Rs. 700/-, Ex-Servicemen: Rs. 500/-.

Punjab police recruitment 2026 Selection process

The candidate selection process will follow a multi-tiered approach aimed at assessing their academic proficiency, physical conditioning, and overall appropriateness.

Computer-Based Examination (CBE): The initial phase comprises two papers. Paper-I is based on merit, whereas Paper-II serves as a qualifying test in the Punjabi language.

Physical Assessment Test (PAT) & Physical Measurement Assessment (PMA): Candidates who successfully pass the CBE will be invited to participate in physical evaluations.

Document Authentication: The concluding phase entails the validation of all original certificates and documentation.

