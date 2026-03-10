'I Said Quiet': Jr. NTR Loses Cool As Fans Create Chaos In Bengaluru; Medical Facility Mobbed

Two days after the inaguration of a medical facility in Bengaluru by Jr NTR witnessed chaotic scenes as fans thronged the venue, several videos of the Kannada superstar have surfaced where he is seen issuing stern warnings to the crowd to maintain calm.

On March 8, Jr NTR was invited for the inauguration of the PES Super Specialty Block by KIMS Super Speciality Hospital in Mahadevapura.

However, the anticipated public appearance by the South superstar took an unexpected turn as a large number of fans gathered both inside and outside the hospital to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The event soon spiralled into a security nightmare as it became difficult to control the crowd.

The viral moment where Jr NTR is seen losing his cool is when he began to give a speech. A group of fans started cheering loudly and were reportedly chanting slogans. The situation made Jr NTR visibly upset as he had to stop mid-way through his speech to calm the fans down. He initially requested the fans to be quiet in Telugu, which translated to, "Can you all be silent, please?" However, as the slogan-shouting continued, he firmly admonished the crowd. "I said quiet...quiet." As silence finally ensued, he responded with "Good, thank you."

Fans Create Chaos

One of the most concerning issues was the property breach. A large number of fans collectively rushed toward an escalator inside the medical facility for a glimpse of Jr NTR. However, this turned out to be hugely disruptive as the mass weight of all the fans charging led to damage to the escalator. Videos reportedly showing glass pieces shattering and a loud thud have also been doing the rounds.

A team of police personnel was seen escorting the actor through a stampede-like situation. Several videos captured by fans also show him struggling to make a way out with the help of the police. Apart from the packed hospital, there were huge crowds outside too. Some videos show how the situation forced police to resort to mild lathi-charge to enable safe entry and exit for the actor.

