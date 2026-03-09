From 'Made in Korea' To 'Nawab Cafe': Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada OTT Releases This Week

Regional cinema takes the spotlight this week as multiple Tamil, Telugu and Kannada titles arrive on streaming platforms. Here are the OTT releases arriving this week that will help you to decide which to pick:

Made in Korea (Netflix)

This Tamil-language romantic drama follows Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu who travels to South Korea to fulfil her dream. In a new country, she faces unexpected challenges and learns to navigate life on her own.

Streaming from March 12

Nawab Cafe (ETV Win)

This Telugu-language family drama follows Raja, a young man who plans to sell his family's old tea café in Hyderabad and move abroad. However, as he spends more time at the café, he begins to realise its emotional value and importance to his family.

Streaming from March 12

Funky (Netflix)

This Telugu-language comedy follows an aspiring filmmaker whose first movie project runs into trouble due to budget issues and production chaos. As he struggles to finish the film, the story offers a humorous look at the challenges of filmmaking.

Streaming from March 13

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (ZEE5)

This Telugu-language comedy-drama follows Ram, a winemaker whose life turns complicated after he gets involved with another woman during a trip abroad. As he tries to hide the truth from his wife, he ends up caught in a series of lies and confusion.

Streaming from March 13

Landlord (ZEE5)

Set in the 1980s, this Kannada-language action drama follows a man who stands up against a cruel landlord ruling his village. When injustice affects his family, he decides to fight back for dignity and land rights.

Streaming from March 13

Naangal (Sun NXT)

This Tamil-language drama follows three brothers growing up under their strict father in the late 1990s. Despite a difficult childhood, their strong bond helps them face the challenges at home.

Streaming from March 13

Pookie (ZEE5)

This Tamil-language romantic drama follows a couple whose six-year relationship ends after a public argument. As they try to move on, they begin to realise how much they still mean to each other.

Streaming from March 13

Resort (JioHotstar)

This Tamil-language comedy-drama series follows Vetri, a housekeeping worker at a luxury resort who dreams of becoming a chef. As he deals with workplace challenges and demanding guests, he tries to prove his talent and improve his life.

Streaming from March 13

Mad for Each Other (JioHotstar)

This Telugu-language reality show features 10 celebrity couples living together in a luxury mansion. Through various challenges, the show tests their relationships, trust and compatibility.

Streaming from March 15

