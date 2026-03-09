NTA Extends NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline To March 11 — Check New Dates, Steps To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stretched out the registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026. According to the official timetable, candidates can now submit their application forms until March 11, 2026, at 9 p.m., with the final date to pay the application fee set for March 11, 2026 (11:50 p.m.) via the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The previous deadline was March 8.

Upon closing the registration period, the agency will commence the subsequent phases of the examination process, which include the application correction window, the city intimation slip release, and the issuance of admit cards for registered candidates.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has welcomed the decision of the NEET-UG application extension announced on Sunday. In light of recent internet limitations in Kashmir aimed at maintaining peace and order, Sakeena Itoo, the Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education, requested on March 6 the Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, to draw the NEET-UG application deadline.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Follow these steps

Step 1: Navigate to the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the active link for NEET 2026 registration titled “New Candidate Registrations.”

Step 3: Diligently read all the instructions related to NEET 2026 registration provided on the page.

Step 4: Complete all the necessary details and create a password.

Step 5: Once you finish the registration process, you will obtain a unique application number for future logins.

Step 6: If you have already registered or possess an existing account, you may log in on the official website using your application number and password.

Step 7: Be mindful that you cannot edit pre-filled fields (information automatically populated from your registration).

Step 8: Input all required personal, academic, and additional information in the NEET 2026 registration form. Verify all your details before submitting the form.

Step 9: Upload all necessary documents in the format specified by the NTA.

Step 10: Pay the NEET 2026 registration fee using the designated payment method. The deadline for fee submission March 11 2026, by 11:50 PM.

Step 11: After everything is done, click on “Submit.

