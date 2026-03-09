Iran War Impact: Deepak Shenoy On Why 'Sell Now' Is Usually The Worst Option When Markets Bleed

Deepak Shenoy, CEO of CapitalMind Mutual Fund, reacted to the ongoing Indian and global market meltdown, cautioning investors to prepare for turbulent times. Urging investors not to fall prey to panic selling, he noted that while portfolios will bleed, market drops will also create opportunities.

“Things are going to look bad, brace for it….,” Shenoy posted on X on Monday, advising investors to spread any lump sum investments over months.

“Blood is on the streets - sadly, even literally. Portfolios will bleed too, and this time it's a man-made disaster. We've seen such crises before and eventually emerged stronger, but man-made disasters often take longer to recover from,” he said, reacting to the ongoing US, Israel's tensions with Iran, triggered on Feb. 28.

Shenoy Shares Investment Strategy

In his post, he added that market declines also create investment opportunities. “There's no way to predict the bottom, so any lump sum investing should be spread over a period of three months to a year. During such times, the red in portfolios can transform from a worrying sight into a chance to gain, rather than a permanent loss," he said.

His remarks come amid a sharp global selloff as the US-Iran war entered its second week. According to Shenoy, the Nifty 500 is only about 10% below its all-time highs and further declines are possible. However, he highlighted that a 10% drop is often a good point for investors to begin making measured allocations.

“A lot of cash has been on the sidelines, and if you have an over three-year view, it does make sense to consider allocating cash,” he added.

Shenoy emphasised that diversification can help investors stay calmer during volatility. He also warned against “sell now, buy back later” strategies, noting from experience that such moves often backfire.

“My view: Things are going to look bad, brace for it, and where opportunities rise because of panic selling, you might be better off on the buying side,” he concluded his post.

