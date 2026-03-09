RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2026: Step By Step Guide To Download City Slip

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) started releasing the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for the CEN 06/2025 Graduate Level exam on March 7.

The exam city slips are available on all regional websites by inserting login details for the exam, which is set to take place from March 16 to 18, 2026. The exam timings and center details are mentioned on the exam city slip, which is essential for entrance to the exam center.

Around 5,810 vacancies have been announced for different posts on the official website.

How to Download RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2026?

To download their exam city slips, candidates should provide their registration number and password, or date of birth, aslogin details. The exam city slips are available online at https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ and other regional websites.

RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Timings 2026

The RRB NTPC exam 2026 will be conducted in three shifts, and each shift duration will be 90 minutes. The Morning, Afternoon, and Evening shifts consist of a computer-based test and will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are the steps to download the Railway NTPC Graduate City Slip:

Visit the official RRB zonal website where you applied. For a regional website, just type the URL (e.g.,rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in). On the homepage, click on “RRB NTPC Graduate City Intimation Slip CEN 06/2025.” To login, enter the assigned Registration Number and Date of Birth or Roll Number. Then, navigate to the “Exam City Intimation Slip” tab. The detailed information should be checked by the candidate before downloading. Click on “Download” to save the PDF for future use.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026

The Admit Card 2026 for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be released at least 4 days before the exam date, and the download link option will be available on March 12, 2026.

The RRB NTPC 2025-26 Exam City Intimation Slip gives important details about the candidates. Before downloading or visiting the center, the details should be carefully checked. To report a mistake, the candidate should contact their respective RRB regional office on an urgent basis. The slip mentions the following details:

Candidate's Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Exam Date

Exam City

Shift Timing

