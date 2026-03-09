Using AI, Hackers Can Even Tell Where You Walk Your Dog — Here's How To Prevent That

Imagine putting out a casual post on social media, with you grinning from ear to ear next to your furry friend during a walk at your favourite park — only to see your details fall into the hands of hackers who perform a simple search. Artificial intelligence is making it possible — and your so-called private life can be turned into a scam with AI tools in a matter of minutes.

A recent study warns that AI has dramatically simplified the process for malicious actors to unmask anonymous social media users. Researchers Simon Lermen and Daniel Paleka demonstrated that large language models can now link anonymous online accounts to real-world identities with striking accuracy in most test cases, relying solely on details that you publicly post every now and then.

When Posting About Your Dog Can Be More Harmful Than It Appears

In their experiments, the team fed anonymous profiles into an AI system and instructed it to extract and analyse all available information. They illustrated the risk with a fictional example: an anonymous user casually mentions struggling with schoolwork and walking their dog, named Biscuit, through Dolores Park.

The AI cross-references these clues — school difficulties, the pet's unusual name, and the precise location — against online data, ultimately matching the anonymous handle to a real person with high confidence.

Although the example was hypothetical, Lermen and Paleka outlined troubling implications. Governments could deploy these tools to monitor and identify anonymous dissidents or activists. Criminals might exploit them for scams, such as spear-phishing, where attackers pose as trusted contacts and trick victims into revealing sensitive information or clicking malicious links.

The researchers emphasise that such sophisticated attacks have become far more accessible and inexpensive. Today, anyone with an internet connection and access to publicly available language models can carry them out effectively.

How To Prevent AI From Hacking Social Media Details

Lermen urges that social media platforms should implement stronger safeguards, including strict rate limits on data access, better detection of automated scraping, and curbs on bulk data exports. However, at an individual level, what can you do?

Sadly, it boils down to something as basic as not sharing location details or tagging a friend. Lermen advises users to exercise caution when revealing personal details online — as even seemingly minor, scattered pieces of information can now be pieced together into a revealing profile by AI.

