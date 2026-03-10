Vande Bharat Timings Revised: New Schedule For Bengaluru, Hyderabad Trains From March 15

Indian Railways has revised the timings of four Vande Bharat Express trains. The changes were announced by the Ministry of Railways, which said the updates are applicable only for the trains operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

As of Jan. 31, there are a total of 164 Vande Bharat Express services running across India. Except for the four trains, the schedule for the remaining trains remains unaffected. The trains affected by the schedule change include 20704 Yesvantpur-Kacheguda, 20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur, 22231 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru and 22232 Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express.

According to The Indian Express, the revised timings will come into effect from March 15.

New Timings:

20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express

Train number 20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express, which runs on all days except Friday, will have revised timings at Hindupur station. It will now arrive at 3:55 p.m. instead of the earlier 3:48 p.m. The train connects Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

20704 Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express

This train runs daily except Friday. The timings at Hindupur railway station have been revised. It will now arrive at 12:17 p.m. instead of the earlier 12:08 p.m.

22231 Kalaburagi–SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Train number 22231 Kalaburagi–SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express runs daily except Friday. The train's timings have been revised at two stations in Karnataka. The train will now arrive at Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam at 11:13 a.m. instead of 11:00 a.m. and at Yelahanka at 12:58 p.m. instead of 12:28 p.m.

22232 SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express

Train number 22232 SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express runs daily except Thursday. The train's timings have been revised at two stations. It will now arrive at Yelahanka at 3:09 p.m. instead of 3:05 p.m., and at Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam at 4:45 p.m. instead of 4:23 p.m.

The Ministry of Railways earlier revised the schedule of the Coimbatore–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train connecting Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu with Bengaluru in Karnataka. Train number 20642 departs from Coimbatore at 7:25 am and reaches Bengaluru Cantonment at 1:45 pm. The South Western Railway has updated the arrival timing of train number 20642 at Hosur. From March 15, the train will reach Hosur at 12:13 pm instead of 12:03 pm.

