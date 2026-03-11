BTS Comeback Concert ARIRANG: India Time, Netflix Livestream, PVR Screenings — Here's All You Need To Know

Global K-pop sensation BTS is set to make a historic comeback this month with a new album and a massive live concert, and fans in India will be able to watch the event live from home.

The group's special comeback performance titled BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG will be streamed worldwide on Netflix, allowing viewers across more than 190 countries to tune in simultaneously.

The highly anticipated event marks the band's first major group activity after the members completed South Korea's mandatory military service, ending a hiatus that began in 2022. The concert will take place at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, one of the country's most iconic public spaces.

When Can Indian Fans Watch?

For viewers in India, the livestream will begin at 4:30 p.m. IST on March 21. The concert is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM KST in Seoul and will be broadcast live globally through Netflix.

This means Indian fans, often referred to as ARMY, will be able to watch the comeback performance in the evening alongside audiences across Asia, Europe, and other regions.

Special Theatre Screenings Planned In India

Although BTS's upcoming world tour does not currently include India, fans in the country will still get a chance to watch the performances together on the big screen.

PVR Inox Pictures is planning special theatre screenings of the BTS ARIRANG World Tour concerts across India. The live viewing events will take place on April 11 at 3:15 PM and April 18 at 11:15 AM, featuring concert performances streamed from Goyang in South Korea and Tokyo in Japan.

About Comeback Album ARIRANG

The concert comes just a day after the release of BTS's upcoming album “ARIRANG,” which is scheduled to drop on March 20, 2026. The album marks the group's first full-length project in several years and follows their 2022 anthology album Proof.

All seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — will perform together for the first time as a group after completing their military duties.

The album will feature 14 tracks, including the lead single “SWIM” and other songs such as Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, Merry Go Round, and Into the Sun. According to Netflix, the album reflects the band's journey and identity while drawing inspiration from the Korean folk song Arirang.

Massive Crowd Expected In Seoul

The comeback concert is expected to draw an enormous crowd in Seoul. Authorities estimate that up to 260,000 people could gather around the Gwanghwamun area to watch the performance live.

Around 22,000 fans have secured free tickets for the concert, while the surrounding areas will remain open for other fans who wish to attend. To manage the massive turnout, the city plans to deploy thousands of police officers and safety personnel.

What Comes Next For BTS

BTS is set to launch a global world tour starting in April, which will reportedly include 82 shows across 34 cities, making it one of the largest tours ever by a K-pop group.

Netflix will also release a special documentary titled “BTS: The Return” on March 27, offering fans an inside look at the band's journey back to the stage after their military service.

