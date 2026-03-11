Mardaani 3 On OTT: When, Where To Watch Rani Mukerji's Crime Thriller Online?

After a successful run in theatres, Mardaani 3 is preparing for its digital debut. Starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the action-packed crime thriller will soon be available for streaming, allowing audiences who missed it in cinemas to watch the film at home.

When, Where to Watch?

Mardaani 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix on March 27, 2026. The streaming date is based on the typical eight-week window following a theatrical release, according to reports.

The film originally hit theatres on January 30, 2026, and the digital premiere will likely help it reach a wider global audience. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement confirming the OTT release date.

About the Film

The third instalment of the popular Mardaani franchise continued the story of fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character that has become one of the most recognisable female police roles in Hindi cinema.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the story revolves around the mysterious disappearance of 93 girls, which leads Shivani deep into the dangerous world of organised crime.

The film was produced by Yash Raj Films, which has backed all three instalments of the franchise.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' Gets New Poster, Teaser Drops Tomorrow

Cast and Characters

Along with Rani Mukerji, the film features Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles.

Mallika Prasad's character has particularly drawn attention as she appears as the first female antagonist in the Mardaani franchise, adding a new dimension to the story.

Box Office Performance

During its theatrical run, Mardaani 3 performed well at the box office despite strong competition from major releases. The film collected around Rs 50 crore net in India and approximately Rs 60 crore gross worldwide so far, as per Sacnilk.

Reports also suggest that the film emerged as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, following big titles like Border 2 and O'Romeo.

ALSO READ: Anurag Dobhal Was Disowned By Family Last Year — Manager Exposes Truth; Slams Clout-Chasing Influencers

SRK Showers Praise on Rani

Rani Mukerji's performance in the film was widely praised by fans as well as members of the film industry. Among those who applauded her was actor Shah Rukh Khan, a longtime friend of the actress, who expressed his admiration in a social media post.

He wrote, “Just from the heart… to my Rani ‘Mardaani' all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like you are in the real world too.”

Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani' all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 30, 2026

With its upcoming OTT release, the gripping crime drama is expected to find a fresh audience online and give viewers another chance to watch Shivani Shivaji Roy take on crime once again.

READ ALSO: Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' To Have Early Screenings On April 22; Check Ticket Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.